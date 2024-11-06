The Cleveland Browns will play the rest of the 2024 NFL season without Deshaun Watson, who suffered a torn Achilles in Week 7. Asked Wednesday whether the polarizing quarterback will ever suit up for the team again, Browns general manager Andrew Berry was noncommittal, saying "that's always possible."

Watson, who went 1-6 as the Browns' starter this year, is technically under contract with Cleveland through the 2026 season. The earliest the Browns can release him without losing salary cap space would be following the 2025 season, were they to designate him a post-June 1 cut. Berry declined Wednesday to look that far ahead, repeatedly emphasizing that Watson's recovery from injury is the first priority.

"Our focus is on getting him healthy," he explained, "and then we'll go from there."

Berry added that it's "less than ideal" to evaluate Watson as the team's starter amid another extended absence by the quarterback. The former Houston Texans starter served an 11-game suspension to start his first Browns season after facing dozens of lawsuits for alleged sexual misconduct. He then missed 11 games due to various injuries in 2023, and finished 2024 having played just seven games.

Berry declined, however, to say whether he regrets acquiring and paying Watson back in 2022.

"All of us were onboard," he said. "Everyone was onboard."

And moving forward? The general manager said he and the Browns are focused primarily on finishing 2024 strong, likely with backup Jameis Winston under center. He also provided an endorsement of the coaching staff, calling head coach Kevin Stefanski "absolutely a part of the solution," and suggesting Cleveland is also satisfied with offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, who's in his first year with the club.