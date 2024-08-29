With just over a week until the start of their 2024 season, the Cleveland Browns are saying goodbye to a Pro Bowl quarterback, releasing former Baltimore Ravens fill-in Tyler Huntley, according to The Athletic.

Huntley, 26, was signed early in free agency after a four-year run with the Ravens, during which he started 10 games, including playoffs, in place of an injured Lamar Jackson. Cleveland also signed 30-year-old backup Jameis Winston, however, and opted to retain 2023 fifth-round draft pick Dorian Thompson-Robinson amid final roster cuts, ensuring they'll have two other quarterbacks behind Deshaun Watson.

Huntley is perhaps best known for his improbable Pro Bowl selection in 2022. While he helped guide Baltimore to the postseason in Jackson's absence, he had as many interceptions (3) as total touchdowns (3) in just a four-game stint in the starting lineup; his all-star honor largely stemmed from a significant number of fellow quarterbacks dropping out of that year's Pro Bowl.

Originally undrafted out of Utah, Huntley is 3-6 as a starter during his entire NFL career. The Browns reportedly fielded trade inquiries for the veteran before opting to release him ahead of 2024.