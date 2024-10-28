Bryce Young returned as the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers after being benched for six games due to his performance. Young started in place of Andy Dalton, who was ruled out this week due to a car accident suffered earlier in the week.

Like many of the Panthers games in 2024, Carolina lost in Week 8 to the Denver Broncos. With the loss, Young made some franchise history -- one no quarterback wants to be a part of.

Young is now 2-17 in his career as a starting quarterback with the Panthers, and his .105 win percentage tied Chris Weinke for the worst quarterback win percentage in franchise history. Weinke also went 2-17 in his 19 starts with the Panthers.

Like Weinke, Young was also a Heisman Trophy winner. Weinke won in 1999 with Florida State while Young won in 2021 with Alabama. Both share the dubious record for the Panthers, though Young can give the record back to Weinke with a win in his next start.

Bryce Young CAR • QB • #9 CMP% 59.8 YDs 523 TD 2 INT 5 YD/Att 5.13 View Profile

Young can also set the record with a loss in his next start.

Weinke has the record for worst win percentage as a starting quarterback in NFL history (minimum 18 games) with a 2-18 record in his career -- a win percentage of .100 (Weinke lost his only start with the San Francisco 49ers). Young can match Weinke with a loss in his next start.

Young went 24 of 37 for 224 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions (76.9 rating) in Carolina's 28-15 loss to Denver. In Young's three starts this season, he's completed 59.8% of his passes for 523 yards with two touchdowns to five interceptions (59.4 rating).