Deion Jones knows the NFC South well. Once a star of the Atlanta Falcons defense, the former Pro Bowl linebacker was most recently seen with the Carolina Panthers. Now he's onto his third team in the division, resurfacing Tuesday as the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice squad, according to ESPN.

Jones, 30, arrives in Tampa Bay as the Buccaneers battle injuries to multiple linebackers, including veteran starter K.J. Britt and reserve J.J. Russell. He spent part of the 2024 offseason with the Buffalo Bills but did not make the team's final roster, and remained unsigned up to this point. As part of the Bucs' scout team, he'll be eligible for up to three game-day elevations during the regular season.

A 2016 second-round draft pick out of LSU, Jones was once considered one of the game's top up-and-coming linebackers. He drew Defensive Rookie of the Year consideration during his Atlanta debut, in which he racked up 108 tackles, 11 pass breakups and a league-leading 165 yards on interception returns while helping the Falcons advance to Super Bowl LI. He was even better a year later, posting a career-high 138 tackles and another three picks as the centerpiece of the club's defense.

A foot injury cost Jones all but six games in 2018, however, and his relationship with the Falcons reportedly deteriorated in the ensuing seasons, leading to a trade to the Cleveland Browns in 2022. He spent just one season with the Browns, starting five games, before appearing in 13 contests with the Panthers in 2023.

His newest team, the Buccaneers, currently lead the NFC South at 7-6.