Buccaneers vs. 49ers live updates: Score, analysis, stats, highlights for NFC showdown

Injuries strike every team during an NFL season. But few teams have been battered in 2025 as much as the San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. You just wouldn't know it by the standings ahead of their crucial Week 6 contest.

San Francisco entered Sunday atop the NFC West at 4-1 despite starting quarterback Brock Purdy (toe) staying on the sidelines for the fourth time in six weeks, and even emergency fill-in Mac Jones, who's eyeing his fourth straight win in relief of Purdy, was listed as questionable on this week's injury report with a pair of ailments. The Buccaneers are equally banged up, with quarterback Baker Mayfield missing three of his top weapons in running back Bucky Irving and wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Yet Tampa Bay is hoping to keep leading the NFC South race after also winning four of its first five matchups.

Sunday's clash in Tampa, then, doubles as maybe the NFL's truest battle of attrition. Which injury-tested lineup is built to last? Which NFC contender can overcome not only a fellow playoff hopeful but a bevy of internal blows? Either way, this is a must-see matchup for the implications it figures to have on the conference postseason picture. Stay tuned for live updates and analysis.

Where to watch Buccaneers vs. 49ers live