Buccaneers vs. 49ers live updates: Score, analysis, stats, highlights for NFC showdown

It's a huge NFC showdown as Tampa Bay hosts San Francisco

Injuries strike every team during an NFL season. But few teams have been battered in 2025 as much as the San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. You just wouldn't know it by the standings ahead of their crucial Week 6 contest.

San Francisco entered Sunday atop the NFC West at 4-1 despite starting quarterback Brock Purdy (toe) staying on the sidelines for the fourth time in six weeks, and even emergency fill-in Mac Jones, who's eyeing his fourth straight win in relief of Purdy, was listed as questionable on this week's injury report with a pair of ailments. The Buccaneers are equally banged up, with quarterback Baker Mayfield missing three of his top weapons in running back Bucky Irving and wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Yet Tampa Bay is hoping to keep leading the NFC South race after also winning four of its first five matchups.

Sunday's clash in Tampa, then, doubles as maybe the NFL's truest battle of attrition. Which injury-tested lineup is built to last? Which NFC contender can overcome not only a fellow playoff hopeful but a bevy of internal blows? Either way, this is a must-see matchup for the implications it figures to have on the conference postseason picture. Stay tuned for live updates and analysis.

Where to watch Buccaneers vs. 49ers live

Key injuries on both sides of the matchup

A reminder this Buccaneers-49ers showdown will be without a slew of big names on both sides. The following players will not suit up due to injuries in Week 6, leaving both NFC contenders shorthanded:

  • 49ers QB Brock Purdy
  • Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving
  • Buccaneers WR Mike Evans
  • Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin
  • 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk (PUP)
  • 49ers WR Ricky Pearsall
  • Buccaneers OG Cody Mauch (IR)
  • Buccaneers OT Luke Goedeke (IR)
  • Buccaneers CB Zyon McCollum
