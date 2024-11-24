Two struggling NFC teams come out of their bye weeks to clash in NFL Week 12 as the New York Giants (2-8) host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6) on CBS and Paramount+. The injury-plagued Buccaneers have lost four straight games, but some healthy reinforcements could help them get back on track. The Giants, meanwhile, have lost five straight and are set to start quarterback Tommy DeVito after releasing Daniel Jones earlier this week. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium is at 1 p.m. ET. The Buccaneers are 6-point favorites in the latest Giants vs. Buccaneers odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 40.5. Tampa Bay is a -283 money line favorite (risk $283 to win $100), while New York is a +230 underdog.



How to watch Buccaneers vs. Giants

Giants vs. Buccaneers date: Sunday, Nov. 24

Giants vs. Buccaneers time: 1 p.m. ET

Giants vs. Buccaneers TV channel: CBS

Giants vs. Buccaneers streaming: Paramount+

Week 12 NFL picks for Buccaneers vs. Giants

Before tuning into Sunday's game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 20-8 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 200-136 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 54-29 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

For Giants vs. Buccaneers, the model is backing Tampa Bay to cover the spread. The Bucs are 6-4-0 against the spread this season and have covered in each of their last two games, which were losses to the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Both of those teams have superior defenses to the Giants, so there is potential for a Bucs offense that has scored 20 or more points in six straight games.

Injuries have played a big role in the Bucs' losing skid, although Baker Mayfield could get some help if Mike Evans (hamstring) returns on Sunday. Mayfield also has a 67.2% completion rate with three touchdowns and zero interceptions in two career starts against New York.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

