Chargers safety Derwin James called game with an interception of Kirk Cousins on fourth-and-12! Cousins tied his single-game career-high with four interceptions, and Los Angeles defeats Atlanta 17-13.
Chargers vs. Falcons score, takeaways: Los Angeles forces four Kirk Cousins interceptions in win over Atlanta
The Chargers lean on their defense for the Week 13 win
The Atlanta Falcons versus the Los Angeles Chargers went down exactly as expected: like an absolute rock fight as Los Angeles came away with a gritty 17-13 win.
Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins suffered through an erratic performance Sunday afternoon and now has a career-long streak of three games without a touchdown pass. He tossed four interceptions, which tied a single-game career high, in addition to 245 yards on 24 of 39 passing.
His first two interceptions were to Chargers fifth-round rookie Tarheeb Still, including a 61-yard interception return that served as Los Angeles' only touchdown of the day. That pick six plus Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert's two-point conversion dart to wide receiver Joshua Palmer on the ensuing play gave Los Angeles its largest lead of the day, 17-10, with 1:39 left in the third quarter.
Herbert finished the game with 147 yards passing on 16 of 23 passing while absorbing five sacks from what entered Week 13 as the NFL's worst pass rush with a league-low 10 sacks.
Cousins' third interception was an absolute gut punch for the Falcons. Chargers safety Marcus Maye intercepted Cousins on a third-and-goal throw with just over nine minutes left to play. Maye making the play with a toe tap in the back, middle portion of the end zone was remarkable considering he was picked up off waivers on Wednesday after a release from the Miami Dolphins. That play hurt more so than the average interception because the Chargers failed on a fake punt by pass in their own territory, which allowed the Falcons to start that drive on the Los Angeles 39.
Since the Chargers' four second-half drives either resulted in a punt (three times) or a turnover on downs, thanks to a fake punt, Atlanta had one last chance to win the game. The Falcons reached as far as the Los Angeles 35, but Chargers All-Pro safety Derwin James knifed through the middle of the field to rack up the fourth pick of the day to seal a late L.A. victory.
These are two teams who entered Week 13 with a combined record of 2-8 against teams with winning records, so playing each other when both entered with a winning record was naturally a struggle for both squads.
Why the Chargers won
Their defense bailed out an incredibly ineffective offense. None of Los Angeles' four second half drives lasted longer than four plays. The Chargers attack is clearly suffering greatly from running back J.K. Dobbins being on injured reserve. Any time a defense is able to help their team win the turnover battle by three, four to one -- Chargers running back Hassan Haskins fumbled in the first half -- that's usually enough for victory. That's exactly what happened on Sunday in Atlanta.
Why the Falcons lost
Cousins' career-high four interceptions. Three of Atlanta's final four drives ended with interceptions. Cousins gave the Chargers their only touchdown of the day via a pick six. The Falcons' final two drives involved Atlanta getting inside the 10 as far as the 35. If that penultimate drive ends in a field goal near the goal line instead of a pick, Atlanta could have brought kicker Younghoe Koo out to attempt a game-winning field goal on their final drive. They were within his range when they reached the 35 where their final possession stalled out.
Turning point
Chargers safety Derwin James' game-sealing interception of Cousins. Atlanta marched down the field with relative ease after starting on its own 26. However, Los Angeles defense clutched up late to win the game.
Play of the game
Los Angeles fifth-round rookie cornerback Tarheeb Still's 61-yard pick six. It was the Chargers' sole touchdown, and it flipped the game in favor of Los Angeles with the score going from a 10-9 Falcons lead to a 17-10 Chargers lead following their successful two-point conversion.
What's next
The Chargers (8-4) have won five of their last six games, and they will take all their momentum into Arrowhead for a matchup with the 11-1 Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. The first matchup of Herbert vs. Patrick Mahomes this season ended with a 17-10 Chiefs victory back in Week 4. The Falcons (6-6) are in the midst of a three-game losing streak, and life doesn't get any easier for the NFC South leader. They have to hit the road and head north to Minnesota to play the 10-2 Vikings in a homecoming game for Cousins.
WOW! A defensive holding penalty is called after the Falcons were stuffed on a fourth down-and-three pass to Bijan Robinson that netted a gain of just two. Atlanta has life down four, 17-13, with one-and-a-half minutes left to play.
Los Angeles' offense just can't maintain a drive today. Another four plays and a punt. Atlanta is miraculously in this game despite three interceptions by Kirk Cousins.
The Chargers defense is standing on its head like a playoff hockey goalie on fire! Safety Marcus Maye intercepted Kirk Cousins on a third-and-goal throw to register Los Angeles third interception of the day. Remarkable considering he was picked up off of waivers on Wednesday after a release from the Miami Dolphins. A failed fake punt by Los Angeles doesn't come back to haunt them. The Chargers lead 17-13 with 9:03 left to play.
The Chargers run a fake punt and even though punter JK Scott completed the pass, tight end Stone Smartt is tackled a yard short of the line to gain by Falcons corner Kevin King. Atlanta takes over on the Chargers 35 down four, 17-13, with 13:32 left to play.
For the second time in three red zone trips, Atlanta settled for a field goal. Koo is good from 26 yards out, and the Chargers edge is down to four, 17-13 with three seconds left in the third quarter.
Justin Herbert's two-point conversion toss was on a rope into extremely tight coverage to Joshua Palmer to put Los Angeles up seven, 17-10.
Chargers corner Tarheeb Still has his second interception of the day, this time for a pick-six, on a Falcons fourth-and-5 at the Los Angeles 39. Still undercut Cousins' throw to Darnell Mooney and had an easy jog 61 yards to the end zone. Still, a fifth-round rookie, had just one career interception entering Week 13. Now, he has three in his career and his first pick-six. Quarterback Justin Herbert rifled a pass to wide receiver Joshua Palmer for the ensuing two-point conversion to put Los Angeles up seven, 17-10, with 1:39 left in the third quarter.
Two drives for the Chargers in the second half result in two punts. Los Angeles' offense looks lost with running back J.K. Dobbins on injured reserve. Atlanta leads 10-9 with 5:18 left in the first quarter.
After missing from 35 yards earlier, Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo connects on a 41-yarder to give Atlanta the lead back, 10-9, with 7:23 left in the third quarter.
After an 11-yard gain on their first play from scrimmage on a throw from Justin Herbert to wide receiver Josh Palmer, the Chargers opening drive of the second half fizzles out. A run for no gain was followed by consecutive incompletions. Atlanta's first drive will begin at the Falcons 11. Chargers lead 9-7 with 13:21 to go in the third quarter.
The opening kickoff of the second half goes for a touchback, so the Chargers will begin the third quarter at the 30 and leading 9-7.
The Falcons defense playing the definition of bend but don't break defense. They've allowed Los Angeles into the red zone twice, but both trips have ended in field goals, including the latest 34-yard field goal. The Chargers have their first lead of the day up 9-7 with 58 seconds left before halftime.
Chargers All-Pro safety Derwin James stuffed Falcons wideout Drake London on an end around for a loss of three to force a three-and-out by Atlanta. Los Angeles takes over on their own 21 following the Falcons punt down one, 7-6, with 8:53 left in the half.
Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker drilled a 51-yard field goal after Justin Herbert got sacked on third-and-6. Los Angeles now trails by just one, 7-6, with 11:08 left to play.
Kirk Cousins threw late to wide receiver Drake London, and Chargers corner Tarheeb Still hauled in the football for an interception. Los Angeles takes over at their own 34, trailing by four (7-3). Both teams have forced a turnover with Atlanta leading 7-3 after the first play of the second quarter.
A rare sack by the Falcons defense in the red zone derailed the Chargers drive. Los Angeles kicker Cameron Dicker is good from 45, so it's now a 7-3 Atlanta lead with 1:39 left in the first quarter.
The Falcons convert the fumble into a touchdown with Bijan Robinson concluding Atlanta's 29-yard drive with a two-yard rushing touchdown. Koo hits the 33-yard extra point after missing a 35-yard field goal. Atlanta leads 7-0 with 3:59 left in the first quarter.
Atlanta's defense makes up for the missed field goal by forcing Chargers running back Hassan Haskins to fumble after edge rusher Lorenzo Carter punched the football out. Falcons safety Clark Phillips jumped on the loose football, and now Atlanta is in business at the Los Angeles 29.
The Falcons converted on their first two third downs, but a misfire from Kirk Cousins to Darnell Mooney on third-and-6 leads to an Atlanta field goal attempt. Cousins threw the football behind Mooney, which led to the ball hitting the ground before Mooney could dive and grab it. Younghoe Koo, who entered today with a hip injury, missed the 35-yard kick wide right. Justin Herbert and the Chargers take the field for the first time in a scoreless game with 8:33 left in the first.
Atlanta wins the coins toss and opts to start with the football. Kirk Cousins is looking to snap a two-game streak without a touchdown to begin the game
Coming off his torn Achilles last season, it was expected that Kirk Cousins would operate out of the shotgun to counteract his lack of mobility. But, the lack of play action has hurt Cousins who has not been good under pressure this season. When pressured, Cousins has thrown eight interceptions this season, that's the second-most in the NFL
Defensively, the Falcons have recorded the fewest sacks in the entire league this season (10). They have fewer sacks than Trey Hendrickson (11.5) and Danielle Hunter (10.5) each have individually this season. This season, the Falcons rank 31st in team quarterback pressure rate (26.6%), which is only ahead of the Carolina Panthers (24.7%).
The Falcons have been a dramatically different team when playing NFL squads outside of their division, going just 2-4 against non-NFC South teams this season.
The Falcons have a winning record (6-5) through 11 games for the first time since 2017 when they went 7-4 and made the playoffs.
As a result, Chargers rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey leads all players in yards per catch (16.0, minimum 30 catches) since Week 7. He (698) and college teammate Brock Bowers are No. 1 and No. 2 in rookie receiving yards. They are on pace to be the second pair of college teammates in the Super Bowl era to finish one and two among rookies in receiving yards along with Ohio State's Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave in 2022.
Justin Herbert is one of the best deep ball passers in the NFL this season
Justin Herbert This Season, On Passes of More than 20 Air Yds
QB Rank
Pass TDs 6 1st
Passer Rating 131.4 1st
Completions 19 2nd
Pass Yds 628 3rd
Attempts 42 6th
>> 0 INTs Thrown
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert leads the NFL with a 13-1 touchdown to interception ratio this season, and his one interceptions is tied for the fewest in a quarterback's first 11 starts of a season in the Super Bowl era along with 2018 Aaron Rodgers. Herbert's nine consecutive starts without an interception are the longest quarterback streak in Chargers history.
The Los Angeles Chargers, who have the league's No. 1 scoring defense (15.9 points per game allowed) are coming off allowing their season points allowed for the second week in a row. They allowed 30 on Monday against the Ravens after allowing 27 in Week 11 against the Bengals.
