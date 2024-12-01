Chargers vs. Falcons score, takeaways: Los Angeles forces four Kirk Cousins interceptions in win over Atlanta

The Atlanta Falcons versus the Los Angeles Chargers went down exactly as expected: like an absolute rock fight as Los Angeles came away with a gritty 17-13 win.

Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins suffered through an erratic performance Sunday afternoon and now has a career-long streak of three games without a touchdown pass. He tossed four interceptions, which tied a single-game career high, in addition to 245 yards on 24 of 39 passing.

His first two interceptions were to Chargers fifth-round rookie Tarheeb Still, including a 61-yard interception return that served as Los Angeles' only touchdown of the day. That pick six plus Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert's two-point conversion dart to wide receiver Joshua Palmer on the ensuing play gave Los Angeles its largest lead of the day, 17-10, with 1:39 left in the third quarter.

Herbert finished the game with 147 yards passing on 16 of 23 passing while absorbing five sacks from what entered Week 13 as the NFL's worst pass rush with a league-low 10 sacks.

Cousins' third interception was an absolute gut punch for the Falcons. Chargers safety Marcus Maye intercepted Cousins on a third-and-goal throw with just over nine minutes left to play. Maye making the play with a toe tap in the back, middle portion of the end zone was remarkable considering he was picked up off waivers on Wednesday after a release from the Miami Dolphins. That play hurt more so than the average interception because the Chargers failed on a fake punt by pass in their own territory, which allowed the Falcons to start that drive on the Los Angeles 39.

Since the Chargers' four second-half drives either resulted in a punt (three times) or a turnover on downs, thanks to a fake punt, Atlanta had one last chance to win the game. The Falcons reached as far as the Los Angeles 35, but Chargers All-Pro safety Derwin James knifed through the middle of the field to rack up the fourth pick of the day to seal a late L.A. victory.

These are two teams who entered Week 13 with a combined record of 2-8 against teams with winning records, so playing each other when both entered with a winning record was naturally a struggle for both squads.

Why the Chargers won

Their defense bailed out an incredibly ineffective offense. None of Los Angeles' four second half drives lasted longer than four plays. The Chargers attack is clearly suffering greatly from running back J.K. Dobbins being on injured reserve. Any time a defense is able to help their team win the turnover battle by three, four to one -- Chargers running back Hassan Haskins fumbled in the first half -- that's usually enough for victory. That's exactly what happened on Sunday in Atlanta.

Why the Falcons lost

Cousins' career-high four interceptions. Three of Atlanta's final four drives ended with interceptions. Cousins gave the Chargers their only touchdown of the day via a pick six. The Falcons' final two drives involved Atlanta getting inside the 10 as far as the 35. If that penultimate drive ends in a field goal near the goal line instead of a pick, Atlanta could have brought kicker Younghoe Koo out to attempt a game-winning field goal on their final drive. They were within his range when they reached the 35 where their final possession stalled out.

Turning point

Chargers safety Derwin James' game-sealing interception of Cousins. Atlanta marched down the field with relative ease after starting on its own 26. However, Los Angeles defense clutched up late to win the game.

Play of the game

Los Angeles fifth-round rookie cornerback Tarheeb Still's 61-yard pick six. It was the Chargers' sole touchdown, and it flipped the game in favor of Los Angeles with the score going from a 10-9 Falcons lead to a 17-10 Chargers lead following their successful two-point conversion.

What's next

The Chargers (8-4) have won five of their last six games, and they will take all their momentum into Arrowhead for a matchup with the 11-1 Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. The first matchup of Herbert vs. Patrick Mahomes this season ended with a 17-10 Chiefs victory back in Week 4. The Falcons (6-6) are in the midst of a three-game losing streak, and life doesn't get any easier for the NFC South leader. They have to hit the road and head north to Minnesota to play the 10-2 Vikings in a homecoming game for Cousins.