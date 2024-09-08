Chargers vs. Raiders score, takeaways: J.K. Dobbins leads way as Los Angeles prevails in Jim Harbaugh debut

Not much after the fight. The Chargers won 22-10 and improve to 1-0. Big debut for Harbaugh as he improves to 5-0 in Week 1 games.
J.K. Dobbins had 10 carries for 135 yards. The Chargers avenge an ugly first half and get the win.
Jim Harbaugh's first game with the Los Angeles Chargers ended with the same result as his other season openers in the NFL -- a win. Harbaugh emerged victorious in his first game coaching the Chargers as Los Angeles prevailed 22-10 over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1.
J.K. Dobbins had 135 rushing yards -- on 13.5 yards per carry -- along with a touchdown to lead a rushing attack that went for 176 yards, a staple of Harbaugh's success in the league. Justin Herbert threw for 114 yards and a touchdown to rookie Ladd McClonkey to seal the win late, which was highlighted by Dobbins having a back-breaking 61-yard run late in the fourth quarter.
The Raiders defense was up to the task of containing the Chargers offense for the majority of the game, but couldn't overcome three turnovers in the game. Rookie tight end Brock Bowers had 58 receiving yards in his NFL debut while starting quarterback Gardner Minshew threw for 257 yards and a touchdown with an interception. Maxx Crosby had three quarterback hits and a sack, but was shut down the majority of the game when facing rookie tackle Joe Alt.
Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer and Raiders cornerback Jack Jones both were ejected after a brawl in the back of the end zone after the Raiders stopped Gus Edwards on a two-point conversion attempt late in the game, adding more fuel to the fire in this AFC West rivalry.
Below are some key takeaways from the Chargers' season-opening win over the Raiders:
This game felt like a Jim Harbaugh special: Run the ball efficiently and don't turn it over. The Chargers did both as they finished with 176 yards on the ground and averaged 6.5 yards per carry, masking a 4-of-15 performance on third down and 2-of-4 effort in the red zone.
Dobbins took over the game with 10 carries for 135 yards, highlighted by a 12-yard touchdown run and a 61-yard carry in the fourth quarter that set up the game-sealing score. The 135 rushing yards are the most for any player in a team debut in Chargers history. When Dobbins took over the game, so did the Chargers.
Three giveaways did not help the Raiders, two of which led to field goals that gave the Chargers their only six points of the half. The Chargers went 0 of 7 on third down with 83 yards in the first half and punted five times. The only two times they didn't were on two fumbles by the Raiders in the first half that led to six points.
The Raiders also didn't run the ball well, having 71 yards and averaging 3.2 yards per carry. They also gave up 172 yards on the ground. Las Vegas was beaten up front and the miscues were too great to overcome.
Dobbins 12-yard touchdown run at the start of the fourth quarter gave the Chargers the two-score advantage they needed to put the Raiders out of reach. Dobbins already was carrying the offense to that point, but exploded for the 12-yard score his in first game back from a season-ending injury last year.
Dobbins looked like the player prior to tearing his ACL and his Achilles in his Chargers debut. The touchdown run was one of his most explosive plays and broke the Raiders' back.
This 61-yard run by Dobbins with 4:17 left in the fourth quarter essentially sealed victory for the Chargers. Dobbins found a hole in the B gap and got to the second level with Raiders safety Marcus Epps not fully closing in on making the play. With a burst of speed, Dobbins was long gone for 61 yards deep into Chargers territory.
That was the longest run for the Chargers in two years. Dobbins looks healthy, which is a great sign for Los Angeles.
"I've been praying hard, working hard, and it's no surprise to me. I know that God had something for me. When I tore my Achilles in Baltimore, I told the guys in the locker room, 'I'm built for this.' It was supposed to happen, I don't know why it happened, but it happened." -- Dobbins to NFL on CBS' Tracy Wolfson on his performance in his first game back from a torn Achilles, which he injured in Week 1 of last season.
The Chargers (1-0) travel to Carolina to face the Panthers (0-1), while the Raiders (0-1) travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens (0-1).
Ladd McClonkey scores his first NFL touchdown. Gutsy pass call by Harbaugh to his best wideout, but it works. The Chargers go for 2 and Gus Edwards is stopped, but its 22-10.
There was a fight after the play. Offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct penalties on Jack Jones and Trey Palmer. Quinton Johnson was involved, but Jones and Palmer ejected. Maxx Crosby was in the fracas and Jim Harbaugh broke it up.
The longest run for the Chargers in two years. J.K. Dobbins is set to set up Jim Harbaugh for his first win as Chargers head coach. Harbaugh would improve to 5-0 in season openers in the NFL. 3:47 left.
And there's 100 yards for J.K. Dobbins. He's back everyone.
61-yard run buts Dobbins up to 135 yards on 10 carries.
That was a good run by Dobbins to extend the drive. Nine carries for 74 yards and a TD for Dobbins after that first down run. He may get 100 yards today with how he's running.
Feel like the Raiders have to go for it on 4th-and-1 at this stage of the game. Davante Adams was open on 3rd down.
This is a safe punt by Pierce, but a very questionable decision down 6 with 7:09 left.
The raiders defense did their job, forced a third-and-long and Herbert threw a dart to Quentin Johnston, but Johnson either misread it or couldn't get it. Tucker gets the Raiders to midfield on the return and they are in business.
I get the decision to kick there and make it a one-score game, but the Raiders could have kept the Chargers on their toes. Regardless, it's 16-10 and plenty of game left.
Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers are getting the Raiders back in business. Meyers goes for 33 yards to get the Raiders near the Chargers 20. The Chargers seem to be wearing down up front.
This feels like a Jim Harbaugh team. Feel an opponent out in the first half and impose your will in the second half. J.K. Dobbins scores from 12 yards out and puts the Chargers up 16-7. That may be enough with the Raiders offense.
The Chargers end the third quarter with 129 yards. They had just 83 in the first half.
J.K. Dobbins has 6 carries for 53 yards. Harbaugh needs to keep feeding him.
Daniel Carlson missed just 1 FG on the road all of last year. He missed a 49-yard FG today that would have given the Raiders the lead. Vegas doing whatever it can to hand this one to the Chargers.
2 giveaways and a missed FG. Not good.
The Raiders are in Chargers territory after Minshew finds Adams for 23 yards. Adams has 4 catches for 56 yards on 5 targets. He's the most targeted Raiders player today.
No INT, but a punt. Raiders will get the ball back at the 25.
This would have been a 3-and-out for the Chargers, but Jesse Merrick's interception is being reviewed. No idea if the ball hit the ground first of if he caught it. Either way, devistating for the Chargers as they were trying to take control of the game.
Promising run for Zamir White ends in an unforced error (a fumble). That's two turnovers by the Raiders offense. Joey Bosa ended up stripping White. Raiders shooting themselves in the foot. Let's see if the Chargers capitalize.
The Chargers are 0-for-2 in the red zone, not capitalizing off the 46-yard run by Dobbins. The Raiders hold as Dicker hits a 24-yard FG. The Chargers take a 9-7 lead to cap the 9-play, 74-yard drive. They needed a TD there, but they'll take the lead regardless.
The Chargers offense has come to life! J.K. Dobbins showing how good he was pre-ACL injury as he gets a 46-yard gain and gets the Chargers into the red zone. The Chargers have two first downs this drive. They had just 2 in the first half combined.
Oh man, the Chargers go 3-and-out after that gift backwards pass from Gardner Minshew that Khalil Mack recovered. They started at the 11-yard line and the Raiders held him to a 3-and-out. Justin Herbert threw a money pass to Trey Palmer, but Palmer couldn't haul it in.
Disaster averted. It's 7-6.
It's not easy to beat Kolton Miller, but Khalil Mack did in getting a monster sack on Gardner Minshew to stall this Raiders drive. Bosa follows up with a sack on 3rd-and-22.
If you like defense and a pass rush, this is a fun game. Bosa has a sack and a QB hit while Mack has 0.5 sack and a QB hit. Raiders will punt.
Raiders are unleashing Brock Bowers right now. 6-yard pass to get him going, followed by a 26-yard gain. Tony Romo said on teh broadcast this kid is gonna be a future All-Pro someday.
The Chargers offense has 5 penalties, 4 pre-snap penalties in the first half. It's killing their drives.
They have punted 4 times already in 5 possessions and have just 72 yards of offense. The raiders defense is legit, but the Chargers are shooting themselves in the foot with penalties.
Joey Bosa has been a wrecking ball in this first hand. Just gets his hand out to trip up Gardner Minshew and prevent him from getting a first down. Raiders to 3-and-out and Chargers will start at the 31. Let's see if they can sustain a good drive here.
That Alexander Mattison TD was the first receiving TD by a Raiders RB since 2022. They didn't have one last season.
Here's the Mattison TD. Quite impressive for the RB in his Raiders debut.
Gardner Minshew is being wise and throwing to Davante Adams. That 3rd down catch for 11 yards extended the drive.
Next play Alexander Mattison breaks away from 2 defenders and scores a touchdown. 31 yards out. Great look by Minshew to dump it off to the third read. That's the longest TD of Mattison's career -- first as a Raider.
Raiders up 7-3.
That fourth-down stop set up Cameron Dicker for the 53-yard FG. Dicker hit a franchise record 7 kicks of 50+ yards last season and earned a massive extension as a result. Never a doubt for Dicker the Kicker. Chargers up 3-0.
Will Dissly has 3 penalties for the Chargers in the 1st quarter.
Holding and two pre-snap penalties.
Another massive stop on a 1-yard-to-go scenario. The Chargers stop Zamir White on fourth down. Their big tackle sup front cause the turnover on downs. Good job by Jim Harbaugh and Jesse Minter to correct that this offseason.
Another 3-and-out for the Chargers. I'm hoping we aren't saying "get used to this" all day, but the lack of wideouts on the outside is concerning. Hard to run on the Raiders too.