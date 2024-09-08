Chargers vs. Raiders score, takeaways: J.K. Dobbins leads way as Los Angeles prevails in Jim Harbaugh debut

Jim Harbaugh's first game with the Los Angeles Chargers ended with the same result as his other season openers in the NFL -- a win. Harbaugh emerged victorious in his first game coaching the Chargers as Los Angeles prevailed 22-10 over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1.

J.K. Dobbins had 135 rushing yards -- on 13.5 yards per carry -- along with a touchdown to lead a rushing attack that went for 176 yards, a staple of Harbaugh's success in the league. Justin Herbert threw for 114 yards and a touchdown to rookie Ladd McClonkey to seal the win late, which was highlighted by Dobbins having a back-breaking 61-yard run late in the fourth quarter.

The Raiders defense was up to the task of containing the Chargers offense for the majority of the game, but couldn't overcome three turnovers in the game. Rookie tight end Brock Bowers had 58 receiving yards in his NFL debut while starting quarterback Gardner Minshew threw for 257 yards and a touchdown with an interception. Maxx Crosby had three quarterback hits and a sack, but was shut down the majority of the game when facing rookie tackle Joe Alt.

Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer and Raiders cornerback Jack Jones both were ejected after a brawl in the back of the end zone after the Raiders stopped Gus Edwards on a two-point conversion attempt late in the game, adding more fuel to the fire in this AFC West rivalry.

Below are some key takeaways from the Chargers' season-opening win over the Raiders:

Why the Chargers won

This game felt like a Jim Harbaugh special: Run the ball efficiently and don't turn it over. The Chargers did both as they finished with 176 yards on the ground and averaged 6.5 yards per carry, masking a 4-of-15 performance on third down and 2-of-4 effort in the red zone.

Dobbins took over the game with 10 carries for 135 yards, highlighted by a 12-yard touchdown run and a 61-yard carry in the fourth quarter that set up the game-sealing score. The 135 rushing yards are the most for any player in a team debut in Chargers history. When Dobbins took over the game, so did the Chargers.

Why the Raiders lost

Three giveaways did not help the Raiders, two of which led to field goals that gave the Chargers their only six points of the half. The Chargers went 0 of 7 on third down with 83 yards in the first half and punted five times. The only two times they didn't were on two fumbles by the Raiders in the first half that led to six points.

The Raiders also didn't run the ball well, having 71 yards and averaging 3.2 yards per carry. They also gave up 172 yards on the ground. Las Vegas was beaten up front and the miscues were too great to overcome.

Turning point

Dobbins 12-yard touchdown run at the start of the fourth quarter gave the Chargers the two-score advantage they needed to put the Raiders out of reach. Dobbins already was carrying the offense to that point, but exploded for the 12-yard score his in first game back from a season-ending injury last year.

Dobbins looked like the player prior to tearing his ACL and his Achilles in his Chargers debut. The touchdown run was one of his most explosive plays and broke the Raiders' back.

Play of the game

This 61-yard run by Dobbins with 4:17 left in the fourth quarter essentially sealed victory for the Chargers. Dobbins found a hole in the B gap and got to the second level with Raiders safety Marcus Epps not fully closing in on making the play. With a burst of speed, Dobbins was long gone for 61 yards deep into Chargers territory.

That was the longest run for the Chargers in two years. Dobbins looks healthy, which is a great sign for Los Angeles.

Quote of the game

"I've been praying hard, working hard, and it's no surprise to me. I know that God had something for me. When I tore my Achilles in Baltimore, I told the guys in the locker room, 'I'm built for this.' It was supposed to happen, I don't know why it happened, but it happened." -- Dobbins to NFL on CBS' Tracy Wolfson on his performance in his first game back from a torn Achilles, which he injured in Week 1 of last season.

Up next

The Chargers (1-0) travel to Carolina to face the Panthers (0-1), while the Raiders (0-1) travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens (0-1).



