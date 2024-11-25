Chargers vs. Ravens live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, injuries, where to watch Harbaugh bowl

It's a key AFC matchup on 'Monday Night Football'

After a slow start, Lamar Jackson scored a pair of touchdowns that gave the visiting Ravens a 14-13 halftime lead over the Chargers on "Monday Night Football." 

The Chargers opened the game with a nine-play, 70-yard drive that was capped off by a Justin Herbert touchdown run. Los Angeles' lead swelled to 10 points before the Ravens got on the board on a 10-yard touchdown run by Jackson. A majority of Baltimore's yards on the drive were gained by Derrick Henry, who ran for 66 yards on nine carries in the first half. 

Jackson, who was just 2 of 6 for 18 yards entering Baltimore's final drive of the half, hit Zay Flowers for 22 yards before finding Rashod Bateman deep for a 40-yard, go-ahead touchdown with 24 seconds left in the half. The drive was extended after Mark Andrews snuck for a first down on a fourth-and-1 play deep in Ravens territory. 

Herbert, who was an efficient 10 of 13 in the first half, quickly moved the Chargers in position for Cameron Dicker to drill a 52-yard field goal on the half's final play. Los Angeles may be without running J.K. Dobbins moving forward, however, as he is questionable to return with a knee injury. 

Which team will come out on top? To find out, follow along in our live blog below, where we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the game. 

Halftime stats 

Score: 14-13 Ravens
First downs: Chargers 11-10
Third down: Ravens 2-5, Chargers 3-7
Total yards: Chargers 202-176
TOP: Chargers 18:40

Jackson: 5-9, 89 yards, 1 TD, 0 sacks
Henry: 66 yards on 9 carries
Jackson: 14 yards on 3 carries
Ravens: 87 yards, TD on 14 carries 

Herbert: 13-18, 129 yards, 1 sack
Chargers: 76 yards and a TD on 15 carries
McConkey: 41 yards on 3 receptions 

Bryan DeArdo
November 26, 2024, 2:40 AM
Nov. 25, 2024, 9:40 pm EST
 
Jackson/Bateman connect for unreal TD 

Jackson started slow but ends the first half with a brilliant 40-yard TD pass to Rashod Bateman. Bateman wasn't really open but Jackson put it to a spot where Bateman could haul it in. 

The score was set up by Jackson's 22-yard completion to Zay Flowers and Andrews' pickup on a fourth and short play. 

Ravens lead 14-10 just before halftime. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 26, 2024, 2:29 AM
Nov. 25, 2024, 9:29 pm EST
 
Ravens go for it after Henry is stuffed on third down 

Usually, Derrick Henry picking up a first down on third-and-1 is a layup. But it wasn't just now as former Steelers first-round pick Bud Dupree slammed Henry for no gain. The Ravens do get the first down on fourth-and-1 after Mark Andrews took a direct snap. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 26, 2024, 2:22 AM
Nov. 25, 2024, 9:22 pm EST
 
Chargers punt for first time 

This time, it was a penalty that hurt the Chargers. LA had reached midfield, but were forced to punt after a holding call stalled its third drive of the night. 

Baltimore takes over at its own 7 with 3:54 left in the half. Jackson is 2 of 6 for 18 yards so far. This would be a good time for him to find his rhythm. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 26, 2024, 2:18 AM
Nov. 25, 2024, 9:18 pm EST
 
Penalty wipes out Ravens TD/Jackson scores anyway 

Derrick Henry scored, but an illegal formation penalty wipes out the TD. Jackson bails out Baltimore by scoring on a 10-yard run on the very next play. 

The Ravens got their running game going on that drive, led by Henry, who is now up to 57 yards on just 6 carries. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 26, 2024, 2:08 AM
Nov. 25, 2024, 9:08 pm EST
 
Chargers extend lead to 10-0 

Two misfires by Herbert forces LA to settle for a 42-yard FG by Cameron Dicker. Herbert went deep to Quentin Johnson on second down but Baltimore had it well covered. 

Baltimore did pick up a fourth down earlier in the drive when Gus Edwards (a former Raven) got the necessary yardage on fourth-and-1. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 26, 2024, 1:59 AM
Nov. 25, 2024, 8:59 pm EST
 
Chargers lead 7-0 after one

LA ahead and is driving with the second quarter set to begin. J.K. Dobbins just gashed Baltimore's defense for 17 yards, easily the longest run of the night for either team so far. 

The Chargers out-gained the Ravens 123-20 in the first quarter, had the ball for 10:48 and picked up 7 first downs to Baltimore's 1. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 26, 2024, 1:52 AM
Nov. 25, 2024, 8:52 pm EST
 
Jackson inaccurate as Ravens punt again 

Jackson misfired on both of his throws after Henry picked up five yards on first down. The Chargers' defensive backs made contact with Baltimore's receivers at or slightly before the ball got there, but the officials let it go as the balls weren't deemed catchable. 

Given how the first two drives have transpired, the Ravens need to commit to running the ball. Will Keaton Mitchell finally get some touches tonight? Someone besides Jackson and Henry needs to. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 26, 2024, 1:46 AM
Nov. 25, 2024, 8:46 pm EST
 
Chargers punt on second drive

LA picked up one first down, but had to punt after Jalen Reagor dropped Herbert's third-down pass. A big stop for Baltimore's defense after giving up a TD on its first drive. 

We do, however, have another penalty on LA's punt. A personal foul on CB Nate Wiggins for continuing to block while out of bounds. That's a 15-loss that will move the ball to the Ravens' 17-yard-line. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 26, 2024, 1:41 AM
Nov. 25, 2024, 8:41 pm EST
 
Penalties continue to doom Ravens

The NFL's most penalized team, the Ravens lived up to that reputation on their first drive. A tripping penalty wiped out a 17-yard completion, forcing the Ravens into a first-and-25 situation that they weren't able to overcome. 

A positive for Baltimore was that Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson each had solid runs on that drive. But Baltimore has to stop beating itself. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 26, 2024, 1:32 AM
Nov. 25, 2024, 8:32 pm EST
 
Chargers score TD on opening drive

Chargers go 70 yards on 9 plays, capped off by Justin Herbert's TD run. The Chargers ran the ball on 7 of the drive's nine plays. Herbert was 2 of 2 on the drive that included an 18-yard completion to Will Dissley and 17 yards to rookie Ladd McConkey. Herbert had plenty of time to throw on both plays. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 26, 2024, 1:24 AM
Nov. 25, 2024, 8:24 pm EST
 
Chargers get the ball first

Justin Herbert will get the ball and will test Baltimore's 32nd ranked pass defense. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 26, 2024, 1:16 AM
Nov. 25, 2024, 8:16 pm EST
 
Jim on his brother John Harbaugh 

"I'd lay down my life for my brother, but I wouldn't let him win a football game." 

Bryan DeArdo
November 26, 2024, 1:10 AM
Nov. 25, 2024, 8:10 pm EST
 
Playoff positioning at stake 

Los Angeles is currently holding onto the 5th seed in the AFC playoff standings. They would face the Texans in Houston in the AFC wild card round if the playoffs started today. 

Baltimore is currently the 6th seed and would face the Steelers in Pittsburgh in the wild card round. Baltimore lost, 18-16, in Pittsburgh last Sunday and will host the Steelers next month. 

For a Ravens, a win would get them to a half-game back of the Steelers in the race for first place in the AFC North. A loss would drop them 1.5 games behind Pittsburgh, who are facing the Bengals in Cincinnati on Sunday. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 26, 2024, 12:58 AM
Nov. 25, 2024, 7:58 pm EST
 
Harbaugh Bowl III

Brothers Jim and John Harbaugh embrace during pregame. Tonight is their first meeting against each other since Super Bowl XLVII, when John's Ravens edged Jim's 49ers in a Super Bowl that is largely remembered for the lengthy delay after the power went out. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 26, 2024, 12:35 AM
Nov. 25, 2024, 7:35 pm EST
 
Chargers inactives 

No real surprises for the Chargers. With Chark out, Derius Davis may get more opportunities tonight. A 2023 fourth-round pick, Davis has caught at least one pass in three of the Chargers' last four games. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 26, 2024, 12:24 AM
Nov. 25, 2024, 7:24 pm EST
 
Ravens inactives 

Baltimore will be without its best defensive player tonight in ILB Roquan Smith. He'll be replaced by Chris Board, a seven-year veteran who has appeared in 108 NFL regular season games. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 26, 2024, 12:21 AM
Nov. 25, 2024, 7:21 pm EST

