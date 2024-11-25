Chargers vs. Ravens live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, injuries, where to watch Harbaugh bowl

After a slow start, Lamar Jackson scored a pair of touchdowns that gave the visiting Ravens a 14-13 halftime lead over the Chargers on "Monday Night Football."

The Chargers opened the game with a nine-play, 70-yard drive that was capped off by a Justin Herbert touchdown run. Los Angeles' lead swelled to 10 points before the Ravens got on the board on a 10-yard touchdown run by Jackson. A majority of Baltimore's yards on the drive were gained by Derrick Henry, who ran for 66 yards on nine carries in the first half.

Jackson, who was just 2 of 6 for 18 yards entering Baltimore's final drive of the half, hit Zay Flowers for 22 yards before finding Rashod Bateman deep for a 40-yard, go-ahead touchdown with 24 seconds left in the half. The drive was extended after Mark Andrews snuck for a first down on a fourth-and-1 play deep in Ravens territory.

Herbert, who was an efficient 10 of 13 in the first half, quickly moved the Chargers in position for Cameron Dicker to drill a 52-yard field goal on the half's final play. Los Angeles may be without running J.K. Dobbins moving forward, however, as he is questionable to return with a knee injury.

