Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is an exceptional football player, but it turns out he has some singing chops as well. His girlfriend, superstar singer Taylor Swift, is clearly rubbing off on the three-time Super Bowl champion.

Kelce attended the American Century Championship, a charity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. While at the event, Kelce participated in a Karaoke contest and was clearly a big hit.

Kelce sang a crowd pleaser, belting out "Here I Go Again" by Whitesnake. Take a look at Kelce's performance:

You can't teach that type of stage presence.

His winning ways on the football field continued over into his off-the-field hobbies and he was named the winner of the contest.

Kelce looked almost as excited to win the karaoke competition as he was when he won the back-to-back Super Bowls. Rather than his usual postgame comments of "you gotta fight for your right to party," he instead took the mic and thanked a special musical influence in his life.

"Taylor, this is for you," the 34 year old said.

Kelce has attended many stops on Swift's "Era's Tour" and all along it just looked like he was having fun and being a supportive boyfriend, but maybe he was taking some notes as well.

We have already seen Kelce's skills as a backup dancer, when he took the stage in London during Swift's worldwide tour. While Kelce has not given away too much on when he plans to retire, the veteran is getting closer to that milestone. If he needs another job after he hangs up the cleats, it looks like the music world may be the place for him.

Kelce and Swift have been dating since the beginning of last NFL season and are spotted frequently together, supporting each other's ventures. Last season, Swift attended 13 of Kelce's games, including the Chiefs' Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers.