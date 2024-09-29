Chiefs vs. Chargers score, takeaways: Patrick Mahomes rallies from double-digit deficit, K.C. wins 10th in row

Kansas City scored 17 unanswered to remain perfect

The Kansas City Chiefs won their 10th straight game dating to last year on Sunday, as Patrick Mahomes led a comeback to defeat Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers 17-10. The Chargers jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter after the Chiefs turned the ball over on each of their first two possessions, but Andy Reid's unit eventually settled down and scored 17 unanswered points. 

Mahomes completed 19 of 29 passes for 245 yards, one touchdown and one interception, while "new" Chief Kareem Hunt turned back the clock with 69 rushing yards on 14 carries in his first game back with the franchise. One of the main stories to come from this matchup was star wideout Rashee Rice suffering a right knee injury in the first half. He was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

With Mahomes' No. 1 wideout removed from the lineup, Travis Kelce stepped up with his best outing of the young season, catching seven passes for 89 yards. Rookie Xavier Worthy also had a couple of clutch grabs, including a 54-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

Herbert was questionable to play in Week 4 due to his ankle injury, but he did indeed suit up. Without his two starting offensive tackles in Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, he was hit a whopping 10 times. In all, Herbert completed 16 of 27 passes for 179 yards and one touchdown. Ladd McConkey was his No. 1 target, as the rookie caught five passes for 67 yards and the Chargers' lone touchdown of the afternoon.

Let's take a look at what went down in SoFi Stadium on Sunday. 

Why the Chiefs won

Whether the Chiefs are down 10-0 in the first quarter of a Week 4 matchup or in the Super Bowl, it never feels like you can count out Mahomes and Co. After all, they just became the third team in NFL history to start 4-0 despite going down by a touchdown in each game. 

The resilience of this team was a reason why they came back to win their 10th straight game, but Kelce deserves some credit for returning to form on Sunday afternoon, and stepping up when Rice went down.

Not only did Kelce pass Tony Gonzalez for the most receptions in franchise history, but he caught seven passes for a game-leading 89 yards. Over the first three games of the regular season, he had just 69 yards receiving! On Sunday, it felt like he had officially returned. 

Why the Chargers lost

Greg Roman's offense did not look very good, and it wasn't helped by the fact that Herbert is still battling an ankle injury, while the offensive line was missing its starting right and left tackles. The protection struggled to do its job, J.K. Dobbins averaged 2.3 yards per carry on 14 rushes, the Chargers went 4 of 13 on third downs and 1 of 2 in the red zone. This team had an incredible opportunity on Sunday after going up 10-0 in the first quarter thanks to the Chiefs' rough start, but they could do nothing to build on that momentum for the rest of the game. 

Turning point

After the Chargers were forced to punt with 3:26 remaining in the fourth quarter, they had just one timeout to utilize as the Chiefs looked to milk clock. The rookie Worthy iced the game with this 15-yard catch on third-and-6. 

Play of the game

Down double digits with time winding down in the second quarter, the Chiefs needed a spark. They found that spark in the form of Worthy, who beat Kristian Fulton for a 54-yard touchdown. 

What's next

The Chiefs return to Kansas City next week, and will play host to the 2-2 New Orleans Saints on "Monday Night Football." As for the Chargers, they have their bye in Week 5 to attempt to get healthy. 

Chargers punt again, Chiefs looking to milk clock

Not the response you wanted to see from the Chargers. After J.K. Dobbins picked up 14 yards off a screen, the Chargers were forced to punt after Herbert was sacked on the next third down. Chris Jones flew by blockers for the takedown. This one is about over. 

Jordan Dajani
September 29, 2024, 11:14 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 7:14 pm EDT
 
Chiefs take first lead of the game

After the Chargers turned the ball over on downs just three yards from the end zone, Mahomes took his offense 60 yards down the field on five plays, and Samaje Perine punched in a 2-yard score. This is the first time the Chiefs have led this afternoon. 17-10 with 6 minutes remaining in the game.

Jordan Dajani
September 29, 2024, 11:08 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 7:08 pm EDT
 
Chargers turn it over on downs at the 3-yard line

Herbert and the Chargers had a nice drive going, but it came to a crashing halt at the Chiefs' 3-yard line after Herbert couldn't connect with Hayden Hurst in the end zone on fourth-and-1. Mustipher was called for holding.

10-10 ballgame with 13:32 remaining in the fourth quarter

Jordan Dajani
September 29, 2024, 10:44 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 6:44 pm EDT
 
Chiefs tie game with FG

Kansas City did what L.A. could not do on its first possession of the second half, as Harrison Butker hit a 37-yard FG to tie the game at 10 apiece.

Mahomes went 37 yards on 10 plays and converted two of three third downs. 

Jordan Dajani
September 29, 2024, 10:26 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 6:26 pm EDT
 
Chargers miss FG to begin second half

Herbert and Co. went 33 yards on six plays to open up the third quarter, but Cameron Dicker missed a 55-yard field goal.

McConkey had a 37-yard reception, but two incompletions ruined the possession. 

Jordan Dajani
September 29, 2024, 10:18 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 6:18 pm EDT
 
Rashee Rice update from Andy Reid

Jordan Dajani
September 29, 2024, 10:03 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 6:03 pm EDT
 
Halftime: Chiefs 7 Chargers 10

First Downs: KC 6 LAC 6
Total yards: KC 173 LAC 103
Third downs: KC 5-9 LAC 1-6
Turnovers: KC 2 LAC 0
TOP: KC 14:13 LAC 15:47

Patrick Mahomes 11/17 149 yards 1 TD 1 INT
Justin Herbert 9/13 78 yards 1 TD

Kareem Hunt 5 carries 25 yards
J.K. Dobbins 7 carries 22 yards

Travis Kelce 5 catches 74 yards
Ladd McConkey 4 catches 30 yards 1 TD

Jordan Dajani
September 29, 2024, 10:02 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 6:02 pm EDT
 
Third straight Chargers three-and-out

The Chargers look completely lost on offense, and could not respond to the long Worthy TD. L.A. goes three-and-out while losing 13 yards, and Herbert's offensive linemen were flagged twice for infractions. 

Huge opportunity for the Chiefs to create some momentum for themselves with a score right before halftime. 

Jordan Dajani
September 29, 2024, 9:41 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 5:41 pm EDT
 
Xavier Worthy 54-yard TD!

Just when we were falling asleep, Patrick Mahomes unloads a 54-yard bomb to the speedy rookie Xavier Worthy on the first play of this possession.

10-7 LAC with 4:06 remaining in the second quarter

Jordan Dajani
September 29, 2024, 9:34 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 5:34 pm EDT
 
I think Herbert has been hit four times so far in this game. You can tell his offensive line is missing a couple of starters. 

Chargers go three-and-out for the second consecutive drive. We have now seen six straight punts from the two teams. 

Jordan Dajani
September 29, 2024, 9:29 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 5:29 pm EDT
 
Travis Kelce heating up

Kelce already has four catches for 56 yards with 9 minutes remaining before halftime. Previously, he hadn't crossed 35 yards receiving this season.

Expect a big game from him -- especially with Rashee Rice out due to his knee injury. 

Jordan Dajani
September 29, 2024, 9:19 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 5:19 pm EDT
 
Chiefs' first 4 possessions vs. Chargers: 

Fumble, INT, three and out, three and out.

Jordan Dajani
September 29, 2024, 9:10 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 5:10 pm EDT
 
Jordan Dajani
September 29, 2024, 9:08 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 5:08 pm EDT
 
Kareem Hunt is playing his first game with the Chiefs since the 2018 season. His first carry goes for 9 yards. 

Jordan Dajani
September 29, 2024, 9:08 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 5:08 pm EDT
 
Rashee Rice has been ruled out with knee injury

Rice has been downgraded to out. As you can see from this replay. It looks like the star wideout hyperextended his right leg. 

Jordan Dajani
September 29, 2024, 9:02 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 5:02 pm EDT
 
Rashee Rice carted off

Rice made a pretty incredible play by stripping Fulton of the ball on his INT, but injured his knee.

He was carted off the field to the locker room. 

Jordan Dajani
September 29, 2024, 8:57 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 4:57 pm EDT
 
Chargers pick off Patrick Mahomes, then fumble

The Chargers have started this divisional showdown red-hot, forcing two turnovers on Kansas City's first two possessions.  

Kristian Fulton picked off Mahomes, but was stripped of possession by Rashee Rice. The ball went out of bounds, meaning L.A. retained possession. 

Jordan Dajani
September 29, 2024, 8:56 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 4:56 pm EDT
 
Ladd McConkey scores first TD

Following the Steele fumble, Justin Herbert led his offense 74 yards down the field on 10 plays, and found the rookie Ladd McConkey in the back of the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown.

The former Georgia Bulldog caught three passes for 27 yards on L.A.'s first possession. 

Jordan Dajani
September 29, 2024, 8:40 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 4:40 pm EDT
 
Chiefs turn the ball over on first possession

Carson Steele coughed up the rock at the Chargers' 30-yard line! What a stand by the defense. 

Jordan Dajani
September 29, 2024, 8:35 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 4:35 pm EDT
 
We are off and running! Travis Kelce goes for 38 yards on the third play from scrimmage.

The longest reception for Kelce in 2024. Could today be his breakout performance?

Jordan Dajani
September 29, 2024, 8:29 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 4:29 pm EDT
 
Los Angeles Chargers inactives

Justin Herbert is in, but will be missing his two offensive tackles 

Jordan Dajani
September 29, 2024, 7:12 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 3:12 pm EDT
 
Kansas City Chiefs inactives

Jordan Dajani
September 29, 2024, 7:11 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 3:11 pm EDT

