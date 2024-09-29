Chiefs vs. Chargers score, takeaways: Patrick Mahomes rallies from double-digit deficit, K.C. wins 10th in row

The Kansas City Chiefs won their 10th straight game dating to last year on Sunday, as Patrick Mahomes led a comeback to defeat Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers 17-10. The Chargers jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter after the Chiefs turned the ball over on each of their first two possessions, but Andy Reid's unit eventually settled down and scored 17 unanswered points.

Mahomes completed 19 of 29 passes for 245 yards, one touchdown and one interception, while "new" Chief Kareem Hunt turned back the clock with 69 rushing yards on 14 carries in his first game back with the franchise. One of the main stories to come from this matchup was star wideout Rashee Rice suffering a right knee injury in the first half. He was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

With Mahomes' No. 1 wideout removed from the lineup, Travis Kelce stepped up with his best outing of the young season, catching seven passes for 89 yards. Rookie Xavier Worthy also had a couple of clutch grabs, including a 54-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

Herbert was questionable to play in Week 4 due to his ankle injury, but he did indeed suit up. Without his two starting offensive tackles in Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, he was hit a whopping 10 times. In all, Herbert completed 16 of 27 passes for 179 yards and one touchdown. Ladd McConkey was his No. 1 target, as the rookie caught five passes for 67 yards and the Chargers' lone touchdown of the afternoon.

Let's take a look at what went down in SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

Why the Chiefs won

Whether the Chiefs are down 10-0 in the first quarter of a Week 4 matchup or in the Super Bowl, it never feels like you can count out Mahomes and Co. After all, they just became the third team in NFL history to start 4-0 despite going down by a touchdown in each game.

The resilience of this team was a reason why they came back to win their 10th straight game, but Kelce deserves some credit for returning to form on Sunday afternoon, and stepping up when Rice went down.

Not only did Kelce pass Tony Gonzalez for the most receptions in franchise history, but he caught seven passes for a game-leading 89 yards. Over the first three games of the regular season, he had just 69 yards receiving! On Sunday, it felt like he had officially returned.

Why the Chargers lost

Greg Roman's offense did not look very good, and it wasn't helped by the fact that Herbert is still battling an ankle injury, while the offensive line was missing its starting right and left tackles. The protection struggled to do its job, J.K. Dobbins averaged 2.3 yards per carry on 14 rushes, the Chargers went 4 of 13 on third downs and 1 of 2 in the red zone. This team had an incredible opportunity on Sunday after going up 10-0 in the first quarter thanks to the Chiefs' rough start, but they could do nothing to build on that momentum for the rest of the game.

Turning point

After the Chargers were forced to punt with 3:26 remaining in the fourth quarter, they had just one timeout to utilize as the Chiefs looked to milk clock. The rookie Worthy iced the game with this 15-yard catch on third-and-6.

Play of the game

Down double digits with time winding down in the second quarter, the Chiefs needed a spark. They found that spark in the form of Worthy, who beat Kristian Fulton for a 54-yard touchdown.

What's next

The Chiefs return to Kansas City next week, and will play host to the 2-2 New Orleans Saints on "Monday Night Football." As for the Chargers, they have their bye in Week 5 to attempt to get healthy.