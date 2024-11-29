Chiefs vs. Raiders score: Kansas City clinches playoff berth after Las Vegas botches chance for walk-off win

Another crazy ending with the game on the line

Another week, another one-score game where the Kansas City Chiefs sneak out a win. Patrick Mahomes and Co. have moved to 11-1 on the season and clinched a playoff berth with a 19-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. On top of solidifying a spot in the playoffs, this marks the ninth time K.C. has been in a one-score game this season and has now moved to 9-0 with this latest win. 

This "Black Friday" matchup was surprisingly close. Coming into this AFC West showdown, the oddsmakers saw the Chiefs as nearly a two-touchdown favorite, but the Raiders nearly pulled off the upset. Down by two points, Las Vegas ran a two-minute drill to perfection to get the ball to the Kansas City 32-yard line. However, a botched snap by Raiders center Jackson Powers-Johnson with roughly 10 seconds to play in regulation was recovered by the Chiefs and eliminated any attempt at a game-winning field goal. 

The Raiders took the lead on the first play of the fourth quarter thanks to a 58-yard touchdown pass from Aidan O'Connell to Tre Tucker. Kansas City would then retake the lead on the ensuing possession by kicking a chip-shot field goal. 

From there, the two sides volleyed key defensive stops before that debacle on the final play from the Raiders offense.

Mahomes finished his day completing 26 of his 46 pass attempts for 306 yards and a touchdown. O'Connell was 23 of 35 for 340 yards and two passing touchdowns.

From here, the Chiefs will stick around Arrowhead Stadium and gear up for another AFC West matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. As for the Raiders, they'll be on the road once again, heading down to Tampa to face the Buccaneers. For most of the first half, these clubs were knotted 3-3 with the defenses coming up big, particularly in the red area. Kansas City moved as far as the Raiders' 7-yard line on the opening possession, but were limited to a field goal. Then, the start of the second quarter saw Las Vegas get down to the Chiefs' 4-yard line, but they settled for a field goal after Chris Jones took down Aidan O'Connell for a sack. 

The game then broke in the Chiefs favor following a missed 56-yard field goal by Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson. Patrick Mahomes then led a 53-yard drive that included a lateral from Travis Kelce that helped get the Chiefs inside the 10-yard line. Mahomes then connected with Justin Watson for a 6-yard score to give K.C. the lead. That passing touchdown also saw Mahomes pass Len Dawson for the franchise record. 

FINAL: Chiefs 19, Raiders 17

Just another one-score, last-second win for the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders ran a two-minute drill to perfection until center Jackson Powers-Johnson botched the snap with roughly 10 seconds to play. The ball was recovered by K.C. and erased what would've been a game-winning field goal attempt by the Raiders. 

 
O'Connell needs to start working the sideline to stop the clock, but they are well positioned to go for a game-winning field goal. 

 
That's been the theme so far today for the Chiefs offense. Patrick Mahomes has players open but has largely been unable to connect. 

 
Weird circumstance. Initially, the Raiders opted to punt the football away. However, Antonio Pierce then called a timeout and sent out the field goal unit. For the third time today, Daniel Carlson missed. The Chiefs have the lead and will get the ball back. 

 
The Chiefs defense keeps coming up with clutch plays. Karlaftis and Reid knock down passes from O'Connell on back-to-back plays to set up fourth down and a punt. 

 
Man, this Chiefs offense is lost. After the defense slowed down the Raiders, Patrick Mahomes and crew went three-and-out on a drive that lasted less than a minute. 

 
Starting left guard Joe Thuney has now shifted over to left tackle after Wanya Morris' struggles. 

 
Massive stop for the Chiefs defense, which has been solid today despite a couple of touchdowns allowed. That stop has started to give the fans at Arrowhead some life. 

 
Yes, the Chiefs have taken back the lead with a field goal, but it doesn't feel like they've gained any momentum. Their struggles in the red zone have been what's helped keep the Raiders lurking around. So far, Kansas City has converted just one of their five red zone trips into a touchdown. 

 
The Raiders are absolutely destroying this Chiefs offensive line. 

 
The Chiefs have the ball deep inside the red zone yet again. Let's see if they can cash in for a touchdown or settle for a field goal. 

 
What a turn of events! Tre Tucker rips off a 58-yard touchdown to begin the fourth quarter and the Las Vegas Raiders have taken a 17-16 lead over the Chiefs at Arrowhead. Wow! 

 
Oh man. Patrick Mahomes somehow was able to escape Maxx Crosby's grasp and threw a perfect pass to DeAndre Hopkins, but the wideout drops it. A quick three-and-out for the Chiefs offense ... 

 
The Kansas City Chiefs have let Las Vegas hang around, settling for field goals instead of touchdowns. Now, it's a one-score game at Arrowhead. 

 
What a day for Brock Bowers. The Raiders cash in on the huge return by Abdullah with a 33-yard touchdown catch by the rookie tight end.

 
What a return for Ameer Abdullah! He takes the Chiefs kickoff 69 yards down the field to give the offense possession at the Kansas City 26-yard line. They desperately needed this. 

 
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have been out of sync in this second half. The duo had an easy touchdown, but Kelce cut left while Mahomes thought he was going to stay on his current path. That's the difference between a field goal and a touchdown. 

 
Another look at the Bowers catch.

 
The last thing the Raiders needed was O'Connell to take a sack there and George Karlaftis came crashing from the blindside to take him down for a 15-yard loss. Brutal development for a Raiders offense that desperately needed points. Carlson's 55-yard field goal attempt was wide left, so it's still a 13-3 lead for the Chiefs. 

 
Brock Bowers is flashing his superstardom. The Raiders rookie tight end is getting interfered with and still comes away with a one-handed catch for 29 yards on third-and-5. He is special. 

 
The Chiefs are getting in their way. Should probably be a 17-3 lead, but had to settle for a field goal to make it a 10-point lead over the Raiders. Penalties and a 21-yard sack on Mahomes pushed the offense back to the 34-yard line after getting inside the red zone. 

 
