Chiefs vs. Raiders score: Kansas City clinches playoff berth after Las Vegas botches chance for walk-off win

Another week, another one-score game where the Kansas City Chiefs sneak out a win. Patrick Mahomes and Co. have moved to 11-1 on the season and clinched a playoff berth with a 19-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. On top of solidifying a spot in the playoffs, this marks the ninth time K.C. has been in a one-score game this season and has now moved to 9-0 with this latest win.

This "Black Friday" matchup was surprisingly close. Coming into this AFC West showdown, the oddsmakers saw the Chiefs as nearly a two-touchdown favorite, but the Raiders nearly pulled off the upset. Down by two points, Las Vegas ran a two-minute drill to perfection to get the ball to the Kansas City 32-yard line. However, a botched snap by Raiders center Jackson Powers-Johnson with roughly 10 seconds to play in regulation was recovered by the Chiefs and eliminated any attempt at a game-winning field goal.

The Raiders took the lead on the first play of the fourth quarter thanks to a 58-yard touchdown pass from Aidan O'Connell to Tre Tucker. Kansas City would then retake the lead on the ensuing possession by kicking a chip-shot field goal.

From there, the two sides volleyed key defensive stops before that debacle on the final play from the Raiders offense.

Mahomes finished his day completing 26 of his 46 pass attempts for 306 yards and a touchdown. O'Connell was 23 of 35 for 340 yards and two passing touchdowns.

From here, the Chiefs will stick around Arrowhead Stadium and gear up for another AFC West matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. As for the Raiders, they'll be on the road once again, heading down to Tampa to face the Buccaneers. For most of the first half, these clubs were knotted 3-3 with the defenses coming up big, particularly in the red area. Kansas City moved as far as the Raiders' 7-yard line on the opening possession, but were limited to a field goal. Then, the start of the second quarter saw Las Vegas get down to the Chiefs' 4-yard line, but they settled for a field goal after Chris Jones took down Aidan O'Connell for a sack.

The game then broke in the Chiefs favor following a missed 56-yard field goal by Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson. Patrick Mahomes then led a 53-yard drive that included a lateral from Travis Kelce that helped get the Chiefs inside the 10-yard line. Mahomes then connected with Justin Watson for a 6-yard score to give K.C. the lead. That passing touchdown also saw Mahomes pass Len Dawson for the franchise record.