Familiar faces like Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Travis Kelce who were present in last season's AFC Championship Game will also be around for the 2024 NFL Kickoff Game between the Chiefs and Ravens on Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET. However, Ravens vs. Chiefs props have a new name that wasn't around last January, Derrick Henry. The two-time rushing champion seems tailormade for Baltimore's ground-oriented attack and could be popular in NFL prop bets considering his history versus Kansas City.

Henry has averaged 129.7 rushing yards over his last three games versus the Chiefs, and Baltimore fans will gladly take that kind of rushing success that they didn't have in the AFC Championship Game. The NFL Kickoff Game 2024 is littered with MVP winners and future Hall of Famers, so you have on shortage of big names to make NFL prop bets on. Before betting any NFL props for Thursday's action or entering NFL predictions on sites like PrizePicks, you need to see the Chiefs vs. Ravens NFL prop predictions powered by SportsLine's AI PickBot.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. Last season, the AI PickBot hit a whopping 1,674 4.5- and 5-star prop picks. Anybody who followed those picks was way up.

For Chiefs vs. Ravens betting in the 2024 NFL Kickoff Game, the AI PickBot has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided Ravens vs. Chiefs prop picks for every available prop market. You can only see the AI player prop predictions for Kansas City vs. Baltimore here.

Top NFL player prop bets for Chiefs vs. Ravens

After analyzing Ravens vs. Chiefs props and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the AI PickBot says Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes goes over 264.5 total passing yards. Mahomes needs just 84 yards to surpass Len Dawson for the most passing yards in franchise history, and going by his history against the Ravens, he may get there in the first quarter. The three-time Super Bowl MVP has averaged 323.4 passing yards across five career games versus Baltimore, including the postseason. He's gone over 264.5 yards in four of those five, and he hasn't barely eclipsed that bar as he's had at least 343 passing yards in those four contests.

Mahomes likes to put on a show in Week 1, as evident by his 125.6 passer rating in the season opener, which is the best in NFL history. He has a stunning 20:1 TD:INT over six career Week 1 games and has averaged 294.7 passing yards in these contests. His passing numbers declined last year, but that was more so due to Kansas City wide receivers leading the NFL in drops (28) and drop rate (12%). The Chiefs have upgraded their WR room, while Baltimore's secondary took a hit with the loss of CB Ronald Darby, and that has the AI model calling for Mahomes to pass for 300 yards. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Baltimore vs. Kansas City

In addition, the AI PickBot says another star sails past his total and has four NFL props rated 4 stars or better. You need to see the AI PickBot's analysis before making any Ravens vs. Chiefs prop bets for the 2024 NFL Kickoff Game.

Which Chiefs vs. Ravens prop bets should you target in the NFL Kickoff Game 2024? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Ravens vs. Chiefs props, all from the SportsLine AI PickBot that nailed 1,674 top-rated picks last season.