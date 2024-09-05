The 2024 NFL season is here. Just not at its normally scheduled time.

One hour before the scheduled start of Thursday's opener between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs, players were forced off GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium due to heavy rains and nearby lightning. Kickoff was subsequently delayed to 8:40 p.m. ET, as NBC Sports announced.

Stadium video boards briefly asked fans to leave their outdoor seating in the midst of the strong rain.

"Please be advised that due to pending weather conditions," one read, "all event/game activities will be interrupted. [We ask] that all guests make their way to the concourses and out of the elements."

CBS Sports will continue to update the weather situation in Kansas City.