The Washington Commanders' depth chart is not yet finalized, and one competitive battle still going on is for the WR2 job. Terry McLaurin enters the 2024 season as No. 1 option at the position, but who will be behind him on the depth chart remains up in the air.

Head coach Dan Quinn discussed the competition during his press conference on Thursday. Former first-rounder Jahan Dotson is entering his third year with the team and is one option as the No. receiver. During training camp, Dotson hasn't been designated as the definite WR2 and Quinn admitted that the 24-year-old is just one player they are considering.

"We are right in the middle of it," Quinn said. "You'll see a lot of guys in today. You'll see two, three, four, five. There are a lot of guys that are really battling."

The wide receiver group also includes Olamide Zaccheaus, who went undrafted in 2019 and has spent time with the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles before joining the Commanders this offseason. He's played in 72 games in his career, starting 24. He has 104 receptions on 171 targets with 1,492 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Dyami Brown joined the Commanders as a third-round pick in 2021 and has remained with the team since. He played in 15 games last season, with no starts, after starting in six games his rookie season. He has 29 career catches on 476 yards with three touchdowns.

Another option is third-round selection Luke McCaffrey, who is entering his rookie year.

"I've been really impressed with Olamide, I thought he's had a really strong camp," Quinn said. "Looking forward to getting Luke some extra work into here. Jahan, Dyami, so that's where we're at."

The Commanders even signed a player out of the NFL since 2018 in Martavis Bryant.

Washington's next preseason game is Aug. 17 against the New England Patriots. They open the regular season against the Buccaneers on Sept. 8.