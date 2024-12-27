FRISCO, Texas -- With only two games remaining in the regular season, the Dallas Cowboys (7-8) are shutting wide receiver CeeDee Lamb down for the rest of 2024.

The 2023 All-Pro has been battling through an AC joint sprain in his shoulder since Dallas' Week 9 game at the Atlanta Falcons, and after Lamb aggravated it on Sunday night in the Cowboys' win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he said his focus was keeping the shoulder "attached to my body."

The Cowboys released the following statement about Lamb's status:

"Additional examinations and scans this week on CeeDee Lamb's shoulder have determined that his injury has now progressed to a point that he will be listed as "Out" for the remaining two games of the season. He will undergo a process of treatment and rehabilitation for his shoulder, is not currently expected to require surgery and is projected to make a full recovery."

In a conference call Friday, head coach Mike McCarthy provided specifics into the Cowboys' decision to end Lamb's 2024 season with two games to play, citing a worrisome progression with the injury being shown on weekly scans.

"I can't say enough about his resiliency and toughness," McCarthy said. "Just look at the Tampa Bay game. It was on full display. Obviously, it was something that he dealt with on and off throughout the year. After all the scans and the exam, it was clearly something that is, it's a bigger injury today than it was this time last week. It was our decision to shut him down."

Lamb didn't speak with local media Thursday like he usually does because of the uncertainty regarding his injury status, but McCarthy relayed that No. 88 is "crushed" to not be able to finish out 2024 with his teammates.

"Just visiting with CeeDee today, he's crushed he's not playing his last two games, and he just shows you the kind of competitor that he is," McCarthy said. "We all know what he means to our team and especially what he means to our offense, but this is the right decision for him, and this is the right decision for the Dallas Cowboys."

However, had the Cowboys been still mathematically in contention to make the postseason in 2024, Dallas may not have had as much of an open and shut case to end Lamb's season with two games left to play.

"It's a hypothetical," McCarthy said. "Every decision you make, there's a risk assessment. This decision is based off of all the information, and we're not in the playoffs. This was the best decision for CeeDee, and it's the best decision for the Dallas Cowboys."

Lamb will finish the season with 101 catches (tied for the second-most in the NFL entering Week 17) for 1,194 receiving yards (third in the NFL entering Week 17) and six receiving touchdowns despite quarterback Dak Prescott being out for the season with a torn hamstring since Week 9.