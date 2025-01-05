During his two seasons in the NFL, Brandon Aubrey has been one of the most accurate kickers in the league, but his aim was slightly off for a kick on Sunday and a Cowboys cheerleader paid the price.

After nailing a 34-yard field goal in the second quarter, Aubrey went right back out on the field to handle the kickoff. On the kick, it looked like he was trying to hit a low line drive, but it came off his foot awkwardly and let's just say, things got a little crazy from there.

Not only did Aubrey's kick go out of bounds, but it drilled a Cowboys cheerleader in the head.

And now you know why being a cheerleader is so dangerous.

Here's another angle of the kick where you can see her quickly pop back up after taking the hit.

The good news is that it doesn't look like the Cowboys had to put this cheerleader in concussion protocol. It looks like she just took a minute or two to regroup before heading back out on to the field.

Getting hit in the head with a football hurts and getting hit by a line drive hurts even more, so this definitely could have been worse, but instead, this cheerleader will now have a hilarious story to tell for the rest of her life.

When he wasn't hitting cheerleaders, Aubrey actually had a productive first half against the Washington Commanders. The Cowboys scored six points in the first two quarters with all of that coming from Aubrey, who nailed two field goals. For the latest stats on the game and a live look at the current score, be sure to click here so you can follow our GameTracker.