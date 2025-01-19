Colorado coach and former NFL star Deion Sanders has made plenty of headlines as a potential candidate for the Dallas Cowboys head coaching job. But another former Cowboys defensive back could be an internal favorite for the club's top gig, with owner Jerry Jones holding Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn in especially high regard, per Fox Sports. An ESPN report also noted that Dallas is intrigued by Glenn and would like to speak to him, which can happen now after the Lions were upset by the Commanders in the divisional round on Saturday night.

The 52-year-old Glenn spent two seasons playing cornerback for the Cowboys from 2005-2006, and was also born and raised in Texas, playing college football at Texas A&M. After four seasons running the Lions' defense, he's one of the most popular candidates in this year's hiring cycle, already interviewing for five top jobs around the NFL, including with the New Orleans Saints and New York Jets, for whom he also played.

Glenn isn't the only candidate to replace the departed Mike McCarthy who also has overt ties to the Cowboys. Sanders, who's reportedly spoken with Jerry Jones about the opening, played five seasons with Dallas in the 1990s. And Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who recently interviewed for the Cowboys' job, spent eight combined seasons with the club as both a player and assistant coach.

Prior to becoming the Lions' defensive coordinator, Glenn spent five seasons as the Saints' defensive backs coach. He began his non-playing career as a personnel scout for the Jets.