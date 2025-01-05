ARLINGTON, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys three-time All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons made some more history prior to contract negotiations this offseason.

His Week 18 sack of Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels on the first play from scrimmage on Sunday gave him 10.5 sacks in the 2024 season. He then sacked Daniels again on third down of the same series to force a three-and-out and hit 11.5 sacks on the season. That made him only the fourth player since 1982 -- when individual sacks officially began being tracked -- with double-digit sacks in each of his first four NFL seasons played. Parsons joined a trio of Pro Football Hall of Famers -- Reggie White (1985-1988), Derrick Thomas (1989-1992) and Dwight Freeney (2002-2005) -- with this pass rush accolade in their first four seasons played.

Parsons' latest sack against Washington was the 10th of his career, the most against any opponent in his four seasons. Following Sunday's game, he will focus on his attempt to sign a long-term extension with Dallas prior to the start of free agency in March.

"I'm going to try and work with them as much as possible to help them attack free agency," Parsons said Dec. 19. "I want to be back with this team. This offseason, I want to be here. I want to get these guys right. I want to take big steps, so hopefully it can be done sooner than later so we can attack the offseason."