The Dallas Cowboys have parted ways with running back Ezekiel Elliott for the second time. The team announced Tuesday that it has released Elliott after the 29-year-old requested to be cut loose. Jerry Jones released the following statement about Elliott following his release:

"Out of respect and appreciation for Zeke and wanting to provide him with an opportunity to pursue any potential playoff participation possible, we are releasing him from the Cowboys roster today," Jones said (via CBS Sports). "As I have said many times previously, Zeke's impact as one of the greatest to ever play with the Star on their helmet will never change and is etched in our record books and history forever. We thank him, love him and wish him the absolute best."

Elliott signed with the Cowboys on a one-year deal this past offseason after a one-year stint with the New England Patriots. In 15 games played this year, Elliott rushed 74 times for 226 yards and three touchdowns and caught 12 passes for 69 yards. Rico Dowdle emerged as Dallas' RB1, surpassing 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in his carer.

Elliott will now go through waivers. If he emerges unclaimed, the veteran will be free to sign with a contender, but it remains to be seen if there will be any interest in his services. Elliott hasn't rushed for 1,000 yards or averaged more than 3.8 yards per carry since 2021.

The Cowboys selected Elliott with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He hit the ground running at the next level, rushing for a league-high 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns in his rookie season, leading to a first-team All-Pro selection as well as a Pro Bowl trip. Elliott led the NFL in rushing yards per game in each of his first three seasons, and led the league in total rushing a second time in 2018 with 1,434 yards. During his Cowboys career, Elliott was named an All-Pro twice and made three Pro Bowls. He concludes his Dallas career as No. 3 all-time in both rushing yards (8,488) and rushing touchdown (71). He trails Pro Football Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett in both metrics.