The Dallas Cowboys haven't won a Super Bowl in nearly 30 years, but that lack of playoff success definitely hasn't hurt the value of the team.

Sportico broke down the valuations of each NFL team this week, and not surprisingly, the Cowboys were on top. According to the publication, the Cowboys are worth a total of $10.32 billion, which is notable, because it's makes them the first pro sports team ever to crack the $10 billion mark. To put that number in perspective, no other NFL team is even worth $8 billion, so the Cowboys are towering over everyone. It also means that Jerry Jones is basically printing money in Dallas. Jones bought the franchise for $140 million in 1989, so he's gotten a nice return on his investment.

The crazy thing is that the Cowboys might actually be worth even more than $10.32 billion. Jones once said he wouldn't sell the team for less than $10 billion and that was back in 2018.

"If I had to sell the team tomorrow I wouldn't accept anything less than $10 billion," Jones said at the time.

Six years later, there's a good chance that number has gone up to $11 billion or even $12 billion for Jones.

One other notable aspect about the rankings is how much moving your team can pay off for an owner. The Rams' move to Los Angeles has paid off handsomely for Stan Kroenke as his franchise is now the second-most valuable in the NFL with a valuation of $7.79 billion (During their final year in St. Louis, the Rams were estimated to have a value of just $1.45 billion).

Mark Davis' decision to move his team has also paid off. The Raiders are worth a total of $6.70 billion just five years after making the move from Oakland to Las Vegas. Before playing their final season in Oakland in 2019, the Raiders had an estimated value of $2.9 billion.

The most valuable division in the NFL is the NFC East, which is the only division that has four teams in the top 10.

Here's a look at the list of the NFL's 10 most valuable franchises (via Sportico).

NFL's 10 most valuable franchises

1. Dallas Cowboys ($10.32 billion)

2. Los Angeles Rams ($7.79 billion)

3. New York Giants ($7.65 billion)

4. New England Patriots (7.31 billion)

5. San Francisco 49ers ($6.86 billion)

6. New York Jets ($6.80 billion)

7. Miami Dolphins ($6.76 billion)

8. Philadelphia Eagles ($6.75 billion)

9. Las Vegas Raiders ($6.70 billion)

10. Washington Commanders ($6.3 billion)