Cowboys vs. Browns takeaways: Micah Parsons, Dallas defense crush Deshaun Watson, injured OL in blowout win

The Dallas Cowboys went through a messy offseason for most of 2024, but owner and general manager Jerry Jones got his house in order late. He signed reinforcements at the defensive tackle position, re-signed All-Pro receiver CeeDee Lamb and re-signed three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Dak Prescott to a record-setting four-year, $240 million extension on Sunday morning.

Dallas played like a relaxed bunch Sunday, cruising to a 33-17 victory. Prescott powered the Cowboys to six scoring drives, concluding with a 21-yard touchdown to wide receiver Brandin Cooks. The scoring strike occurred on a third-and-5 in which the Browns sent an all-out blitz. Cooks cut toward the back corner of the end zone, leaving Cleveland's safety in the dust for a wide-open score after Prescott delivered him the football while backpedaling. The duo connected for eight touchdowns in Cooks' first season in Dallas last season, and they already have their first scoring strike of 2024. The Cowboys went 7-1 in the eight games Cooks scored last season and improved to 1-0 in such games in 2024 on Sunday. Prescott finished with 179 passing yards and a touchdown on 19 of 32 passing.

Prescott's BFF and 2016 draft classmate Ezekiel Elliott also got in on the scoring, bulldozing into the end zone for a three-yard rushing touchdown that ran the score up to 14-3 with 5:15 left in the half. The touchdown plunge marked the three-time Pro Bowler's first with Dallas since Week 17 of the 2022 season. Elliott finished the game with 40 rushing yards and the touchdown on 10 carries. The freshly paid Lamb led all players in targets (10), catches (five) and receiving yards (61) in the game. Cowboys 2023 first-team All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey picked up right where he left off last year, draining four field goals from 57, 40, 50 and 46 yards.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and the Browns offense simply couldn't keep Cowboys All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons in check, surrendering a sack and multiple pressures. Parsons deflected a Watson pass that landed right in the hands of Dallas middle linebacker Eric Kendricks for an interception with 1:46 left in the half. Kendricks, who joined the Cowboys as a free agent this offseason, racked up two sacks in addition to the interception. Dallas capitalized on both of the Browns starting offensive tackles, left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. and right tackle Jack Conklin, missing Sunday's game with knee injuries, finishing with six sacks of Watson. Parsons finished with six pressures and a sack. Four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence finished with four pressures, two sacks and a forced fumble. Second-year inside linebacker DeMarvion Overshown also got in on the action with a sack.

That havoc the Cowboys created led to the Browns settling for seven punts, two turnovers on downs and two interceptions. Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs hauled in his first interception after his ACL injury off a pass bounced off of Browns wideout Elijah Moore's hands and into his own diving hands. Watson finished with 169 yards, a touchdown (a six-yarder to Jerry Jeudy) and two interceptions on 24 of 45 passing. Myles Garrett, Cleveland's 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, briefly made his presence felt with a strip-sack of Prescott that was recovered by Dallas, but overall the Cowboys kept him in check.

Why the Cowboys won

Dallas' defense led by Parsons left Watson and Co. searching for answers that never came. The Cowboys led the league in quarterback pressure rate under former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn from 2021 to 2023, and they continued the trend in Mike Zimmer's first game as the defensive coordinator.

Cowboys first-round rookie left tackle Tyler Guyton held up for the most part against 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett with the exception of Garrett's strip-sack that didn't lead to a turnover. Prescott played turnover-free football, and Aubrey's perfection allowed Dallas to waltz to an easy victory.

Why the Browns lost

They couldn't protect Watson. He didn't have a chance dropping back to pass in the pocket with both Wills and Conklin out, and he looked totally lost out there.

Since Garrett and the Browns defense failed to pressure Prescott, he beat them early for a touchdown and then took care of the football the rest of the way.

Turning point

Prescott's 21-yard touchdown pass to Cooks. Once the Dallas quarterback beat the blitz to hit Cooks for the touchdown to go up seven to three, this game was over. Providing Parsons, Lawrence, and the rest of the pass rush with the lead they needed to pin their ears back and maul Watson.

Play of the game

KaVontae Turpin's 60-yard punt return touchdown. The All-Pro returner had preseason return touchdowns but none in the regular season. Now, he has one for real, and the score expanded the lead to 24 points, 27-3, early in the third quarter, putting the game completely out of reach for the Browns.

What's next

The 1-0 Cowboys head back home to Texas for their Week 2 home opener against the 1-0 New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. The 0-1 Browns will host the 0-1 Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday as well.