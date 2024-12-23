Cowboys vs. Buccaneers score: Dallas defense survives Baker Mayfield comeback attempt, steals a win at home

The Dallas Cowboys may be eliminated from playoff contention, but that didn't stop them from showing up on their home turf Sunday night. Under the direction of the embattled Mike McCarthy, fill-in quarterback Cooper Rush turned in a solid performance while getting some help from an inspired Micah Parsons-led defense, barely outlasting Baker Mayfield to upset the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 26-24.

All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey contributed to America's Team's prime-time victory with a pair of 58-yard field goals, while star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb battled a shoulder injury to shred the Buccaneers secondary, clearing 100 yards for the second straight week. Jourdan Lewis also snagged an acrobatic interception to rob Mayfield of a late touchdown bomb, while fellow cornerback DaRon Bland halted Mayfield's final-drive comeback attempt by stripping running back Rachaad White of the ball.

As for the Bucs, Mike Evans had a highlight-reel grab down the sideline early in the matchup, but he was a near-nonfactor in the second half as Mayfield and Co. tried to claw back into contention. Technically, Tampa Bay won the possession battle, also besting the Cowboys in total yards and first downs gained, but Dallas was better through the air early, and came up big on the other side of the ball in some key spots.

Stay tuned for takeaways from Sunday night's Cowboys win.