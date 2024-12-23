Cowboys All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland stripped Buccaneers running back Rachaad White on his way down to the ground. Dallas takes possession at the Buccaneers 31 with Tampa Bay out of timeouts. The Cowboys will win their fourth game in five weeks and improve to 7-8 on the season
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers score: Dallas defense survives Baker Mayfield comeback attempt, steals a win at home
Tampa Bay goes down in Arlington
The Dallas Cowboys may be eliminated from playoff contention, but that didn't stop them from showing up on their home turf Sunday night. Under the direction of the embattled Mike McCarthy, fill-in quarterback Cooper Rush turned in a solid performance while getting some help from an inspired Micah Parsons-led defense, barely outlasting Baker Mayfield to upset the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 26-24.
All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey contributed to America's Team's prime-time victory with a pair of 58-yard field goals, while star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb battled a shoulder injury to shred the Buccaneers secondary, clearing 100 yards for the second straight week. Jourdan Lewis also snagged an acrobatic interception to rob Mayfield of a late touchdown bomb, while fellow cornerback DaRon Bland halted Mayfield's final-drive comeback attempt by stripping running back Rachaad White of the ball.
As for the Bucs, Mike Evans had a highlight-reel grab down the sideline early in the matchup, but he was a near-nonfactor in the second half as Mayfield and Co. tried to claw back into contention. Technically, Tampa Bay won the possession battle, also besting the Cowboys in total yards and first downs gained, but Dallas was better through the air early, and came up big on the other side of the ball in some key spots.
Stay tuned for takeaways from Sunday night's Cowboys win.
The Cowboys failed to pick up a first down, so the Buccaneers will have a shot to make a game-winning field goal since they are down jus two, 26-24. Tampa Bay has the football back without any timeouts on their own 26.
Buccaneers wide receiver Ryan Miller sprung wide open for a 13-yard touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield with 2:36 left to play. The Cowboys now lead by just two, 26-24, with 2:36 left to play. Dallas can ice the game with a few first downs, but will they?
What a play by Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis! Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield threw a jump ball to wide receiver Jalen McMillan in search of a 46-yard touchdown. Instead, Lewis came down with the football for an interceptions and a touchback. Dallas takes over at their own 20 and leading 26-17 with 6:222 left to play.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is back on the field for his team's next drive from their own nine. He's clearly been cleared with the Buccaneers trailing 26-17 with 7:32 left in the game.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is questionable to return and is being evaluated for a concussion.
Dallas forced a punt, and they will take over on their own 39.
The officials overturn a ruling that Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson strip-sacked Baker Mayfield, instead ruling Mayfield was down before the ball came out.
A holding penalty by Cowboys offensive lineman Brock Hoffman killed Dallas' latest drive, but a great punt by Dallas and an immediate tackle of return man Trey Palmer has the Buccaneers at their own three down 26-17 with 11:38 left to play.
Buccaneers wide receiver Sterling Shepard has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.
Buccaneers kicker Chase McLaughlin drilled a 45-yard field goal to get Tampa Bay within nine, 26-17, with 31 seconds left in the third quarter. Dallas' defense continues to bend but not break thus far.
Cowboys All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey bangs through his fourth field goal of the night, his third from 50 yards or longer, to give Dallas a 12-point edge, 26-14, with 6:33 left in the third quarter.
Dallas regains possession on their own 35 following the Buccaneers' punt thanks to an 18-yard punt return by KaVontae Turpin. They lead 23-14 with 9:19 left in the third quarter.
The Dallas defense nearly generated the game's first takeaway. Cowboys All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons strip-sacked Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, but after further review, the football rolled out of bounds before Cowboys linebacker Nick Vigil could jump on it. Tampa Bay now has a third-and-40 on their own 44.
That was a near disaster for the Buccaneers. Tight end Payne Durham fumbled after Cowboys rookie linebacker Marist Liufau ripped the football out of his arms. However, quarterback Baker Mayfield darted over to immediately cover the loose ball and retain possession.
All-Pro Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey drilled his second 58-yard field goal of the night to give Dallas a 23-14 halftime lead. The Buccaneers will start the second half with the football.
Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield answered the Cowboys' late drive by hitting wide receiver Jalen McMillan for a 11-yard scoring strike with 48 seconds left in the second quarter. Dallas leads 20-14 with 48 seconds left in the half. Tampa Bay will start the third quarter with the football.
The Cowboys cap a nine-play, 80-yard touchdown drive with a one-yard run up the gut by running back Ezekiel Elliott. Dallas leads Tampa Bay 20-7 with 1:45 left in the first half.
CeeDee Lamb is clearly good enough to continue to play ball tonight. He hauled in a 10-yard catch to get the football down to the one after being announced as questionable to return with a shoulder injury.
Cowboys All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (shoulder) is officially questionable to return after hitting the ground hard at the end of his 52-yard gain.
WOW! Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb hauled in an over the shoulder grab for 52 yards to get Dalls down to the Buccaneers 11 with two minutes left in the half. :However, Lamb did come down hard on the play and jogged off the field gingerly following the play. Dallas leads 13-7.
A third down sack of Baker Mayfield by Cowboys edge rusher Chauncey Golston derailed the latest Tampa Bay drive. Dallas leads 13-7 and has the football on their own 20 with 4:23 left in the half after the touchback.
Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush missed a wide open CeeDee Lamb down the right sideline on a third-and-5 from the Buccaneers 31. Dallas settled for a 49-yard field goal by Brandon Aubrey instead. They lead 13-7 with 9:15 left in the first half.
Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush heaved the football deep over the middle to Dallas' top target CeeDee Lamb for an impressive 34-yard gain.
The Buccaneers get on with rookie running back Bucky Irving's two-yard touchdown run. He slipped through a diving tackle attempt by Cowboys defensive end Chauncey Golston. Dallas' lead is now back down to three, 10-7, with 11:30 left in the half.
Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans cooked Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland deep down the left sideline for a gain of 26 down to the Dallas 28.
Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield got away with a near-interception on a throw to Sterling Shepard with Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis in coverage. Everything going Dallas' way early after forcing the three-and-out. Cowboys lead 10-0 and have the ball at their own 20 with 1:12 left in the first quarter.
Dallas capitalized on Tampa Bay's turnover on downs with quarterback Cooper Rush connecting with wide receiver Jalen Tolbert for a 10-yard touchdown toss on third-and-9. Tolbert beat Bucs veteran linebacker Lavonte David in the slot over the middle, taking advantage of the mismatch. The Cowboys are still fighting despite being eliminated from postseason contention today. Dallas leads 10-0 with 2:53 left in the first quarter. Rush has completed eight of his first nine passes for 60 yards and a touchdown.
The Cowboys just gave wide receiver/return man KaVontae Turpin an under center handoff, and he rewarded Mike McCarthy's faith with a 12-yard gain and a first down. Creative play call
Cowboys backup offensive tackle Matt Waletzko (knee) is questionable to return
