Cowboys vs. Steelers live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch after long weather delay

We're live with the Week 5 edition of "Sunday Night Football," which pits two of the NFL's most storied franchises against each other as the Pittsburgh Steelers play host to the Dallas Cowboys.

Pittsburgh has surprisingly started the season 3-1 behind a smothering defense and the efficient play of quarterback Justin Fields, but dropped a disappointing road matchup against the Indianapolis Colts last week. Dallas is 2-2 and coming off a mini-bye after defeating the New York Giants last season, but will play this game without several starters on both sides of the ball -- including Micah Parsons, Demarcus Lawrence and Brandin Cooks.

The Steelers have a chance to maintain their standing atop the AFC North with a win here, while the Cowboys can avoid falling too far behind the pack in the NFC East. These are the two winningest franchises of the Super Bowl era, and if they achieve their peak level of play, they can treat us to an entertaining matchup on Sunday night.

Will the Cowboys pick up a shorthanded victory, or will the Steelers get back on track? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

Where to watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 6 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh)

Channel: NBC | Stream: fubo

Odds: Steelers -2.5; O/U 43.5 (via SportsLine consensus odds)