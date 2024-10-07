Kickoff of "Sunday Night Football" between the Dallas Cowboys (2-2) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-1) is in a weather delay, according to the NBC Sports broadcast.

The start of the Week 5 Sunday finale will be pushed back because of lightning, according to NFL officials in the press box in Pittsburgh, via WPXI. The new kickoff time is tentatively set for 9:45 p.m. ET, per the NBC broadcast. Should there be more lightning the game will have to be delayed further.

Originally scheduled to begin at 8:20 p.m. ET, the game's start had been delayed "until further notice," the stadium announced.

Stay tuned for updates here and in our live blog.