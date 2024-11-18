Cowboys vs. Texans score, takeaways: Joe Mixon scores three TDs as Houston latest team to blow out Dallas

Texans win, 34-10
As expected, Houston goes to Dallas and leaves with a convincing win to improve to 7-4. The Cowboys fall to 3-7 in what has been a forgettable season. Joe Mixon was the star with three touchdown runs and 153 all-purpose yards.
The Houston Texans moved to 7-4 and further separated themselves atop the AFC South with a 34-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Monday night. Coming out of the locker room in the second half, these two Texas clubs were within a touchdown of each other. However, the second half saw the Houston defense step up in a major way, shutting out the Dallas offense and putting points on the board themselves en route to the win.
In the early going, Houston didn't waste much time flashing their explosiveness. While a 77-yard touchdown catch and run by Nico Collins was called back on the first play of the game, it set the stage for what was to come. Just a few plays later, the Texans had another chunk play with Joe Mixon breaking off a 45-yard touchdown run, his first of three scores on the night. The game did bog down after that, however, with a botched fake punt by Dallas followed up by back-to-back interceptions by each offense.
The two sides then went score-for-score, first with matching touchdowns before each netting a field goal to make it a 17-10 game. The Cowboys nearly cut the touchdown deficit into just a four-point lead, but an uncharacteristic missed field goal by Brandon Aubrey from 40 yards out stalled Dallas' scoring opportunities for the rest of the first half.
Aubrey took center stage in the third quarter after he netted a 64-yard field goal, but a penalty against the Texans erased that impressive kick and kept the drive alive. Dallas would eventually get it down to the Houston 8-yard line, where it was faced with a fourth-and-2 situation. Mike McCarthy kept his offense on the field but it failed to convert, turning the ball over on down while keeping the deficit at double digits.
The Texans defense would continue to be stout down the stretch, particularly in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter. Derek Barnett was able to strip-sack Cooper Rush and eventually pick up the loose ball, returning it 28 yards for a touchdown. That extended the lead to 17 and effectively slammed the door shut on the Cowboys.
Mixon finished his contest with 109 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 20 carries. He also had two receptions for 44 yards in the winning effort. He was the catalyst of the offense, while C.J. Stroud completed 23 of his 34 throws for 257 yards and an interception. Meanwhile, Rush completed 32 of his 55 pass attempts for 354 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
Houston got out to an early lead thanks to some chunk plays. In all, the Texans had five plays that went for 20 or more yards in the win, including a 45-yard touchdown run by Joe Mixon on the opening drive of the game. That allowed the Texans to play with a lead for the entire night, and Mixon was the straw that stirred the drink throughout.
While the offense looked disjoined at times -- converting just four of its 12 third downs -- Mixon and his three rushing touchdowns and 153 total scrimmage yards helped keep the unit humming. Meanwhile, the defense owned the second half, consistently pressuring Rush and even adding points itself thanks to the Barnett strip-sack and scoop-and-score. Danielle Hunter was also a key cog in that defensive effort in shutting out Dallas over the final two quarters, accounting for two of the team's five sacks.
If Cooper Rush is dropping back 55 times, something has gone wrong, and that was certainly the case with the Cowboys on Monday night. While Rush played well, putting the ball in the hands of a backup to that degree certainly wasn't the plan for Mike McCarthy, but Dallas' hand was forced in a number of ways. First, it found itself almost instantly in a double-digit deficit to begin the game, which slotted it into a pass-heavy game script. On top of that, the Cowboys continued to struggle running the football, as they totaled just 64 yards on the ground. Even when this was a one-possession game, Rico Dowdle wasn't running the ball effectively at all, accounting for just 2.3 yards per carry in the first half and finishing with 28 yards on the ground on 10 carries for the game.
With Dallas almost exclusively dropping back, that allowed the Texans pass rushers to begin teeing off on Rush. They took him down for five sacks on the night (all coming in the second half) and tallied seven total pressures. One of those sacks resulted in a back-breaking fumble that was returned for a touchdown (which you can see below).
With less than five minutes to play in the third quarter, the Cowboys cut into the Texans 10-point lead after Brandon Aubrey connected on a 64-yard field goal. However, a 15-yard penalty on Houston took that score off the board and extended the drive. Dallas would then go from the 46-yard line all the way down to the Houston 8-yard line, where it faced a fourth-and-2 situation. McCarthy kept the offense on the field, but Rush's throw fell incomplete, resulting in a turnover on downs and keeping the Cowboys down by double digits while chewing precious time off the clock.
With Dallas still lurking as the game shifted into the fourth, the Texans defense came up clutch. With the ball at the Dallas 40-yard line, Barnett strip-sacked Rush and eventually scooped up the loose ball and brought it all the way back for a touchdown. That increased the lead to 17 points and eliminated what little hope remained of Dallas getting back into the contest and pulling off the upset.
From here, the Texans will head back to NRG Stadium, where they'll gear up for a Week 12 head-to-head against their AFC South rivals in the Tennessee Titans. As for the Cowboys, they'll have a quick turnaround before heading on the road to face the Washington Commanders.
If this was a boxing match, the fight would have been called already. With the game in hand, the Texans were able to practice their red zone offense that has needed an upgrade as of late. Houston managed to get in the red zone as Mixon scored his third TD of the night. That's the Texans' first TD in their last 23 red zone possessions in the second half (via ESPN).
For the Cowboys, this is the sixth game in a row (including last year's playoff loss to GB) where they have trailed by more than 20 points at home.
The Cowboys go for it on fourth-and-16 deep in their own territory. The play didn't end well; Cupp sacked by DE Denico Autry as the Texans take over on downs. The Cowboys have suffered several injuries on the offensive line this quarter, and the protection has suffered greatly because of that.
Cowboys perennial Pro Bowler Zack Martin has also sustained an injury midway through the fourth quarter. Martin is walking to the locker room with team trainers.
Guyton, Dallas' 2024 first-round pick, suffered a shoulder injury after being stripped by Texans safety Jalen Pitre, and he is questionable to return.
Veteran DE Derek Barnett recorded a sack and fumble that was recovered by Cowboys lineman, who then fumbled himself! Barnett then scooped up that fumble and rumbled 28 yards for a score.
Crazy play that in so many ways sums up the 2024 Dallas Cowboys season.
After accepting the penalty (and wiping out Aubrey's FG), the Cowboys turn the ball over on downs in the red zone. A fumble by Cooper rush on first down short circuited the drive.
Dallas just had a 13-play drive and attempted just one running play. The Cowboys' lack of a running game has been an ongoing issue all year and it continues tonight.
Four Cowboys have carried the ball, none of them named Ezekiel Elliott. His second act in Dallas has been a disaster.
Brandon Aubrey drilled a 64-yard FG, but a penalty on the Texans during the kick gives Dallas the ball on the Texans' 32. That would have been tied for the third-longest FG in NFL history. Aubrey's 65-yarder made earlier this year is the second-longest ever.
The first big play of the second half was Stroud's 33-yard completion to Nico Collins, who had just three catches for 21 yards in the first half. Dallas holds in the red zone, though, as the Texans have to settle for three and a 20-10 lead midway through the third quarter.
A Danielle Hunter sack and poor blocking on the next play by TE Brevyn Spann-Ford forces the Cowboys into a three-and-out to begin the second half. Spann-Ford missed a block in pass protection before failing to block for CeeDee Lamb who was unable to break a tackle to get the first down after making a short reception.
Cowboys safety Markquese Bell has been ruled out with a shoulder injury
Score: Texans 17-10
First downs: Texans 13-12
Total yards: Texans 232-209
Third down: Texans 2-7, Cowboys 3-8
Fourth down: Texans 1-2, Cowboys 0-2
Red zone: Texans 1-2, Cowboys 0-0
TOP: Texans 17:32
Stroud: 13/20, 159 yards, INT, 1 sack
Mixon: 11 carries, 71 yards, 2 TD; 1 catch, 37 yards
Rush: 15/27, 172 yards, TD, INT
Dowdle: 8 carries, 18 yards
Lamb: 4 catches, 32 yards
Turpin: 1 catch, 64 yards
Dallas forced another Texans three-and-out and gets the football back with 37 seconds left down 17-10.
This is something you don't see very often: Cowboys All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey missed a 40-yard field goal after hitting the right upright.
Dallas forces a rare three-and-out and has a chance to tie this game at the half trailing 17-10 with 3:55 left before halftime.
Cowboys All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey makes history as the first player in NFL history to make at least 10 field goals from 50-plus yards in consecutive seasons following his 53-yard make. Dallas trails Houston 17-10 with 5:55 left in the half.
Cowboys safety Markquese Bell is questionable to return with a shoulder injury.
The Texans take the points this time around, and they knock through their 33-yard field goal. Houston regained a two-score lead up 10, 17-7, with 9:10 left in the first half.
The Cowboys finally catch a break and score their first touchdown at home since Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens on wide receiver KaVonTae Turpin's 64-yard catch-and-run touchdown. Dallas trails 14-7 with 14:51 left in the second quarter.
Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson is ruled out with a concussion.
Joe Mixon gets in the end zone for a second time tonight, this time from one yard out. It's going to be another long night for the Cowboys. Houston leads 14-0 with 49 seconds left in the first quarter.
Houston picked up that fourth-and-1 with ease as running back Joe Mixon danced to the outside and broke away toward the right pylon to give the Texans first-and-goal at the one.
Cowboys fill in quarterback Cooper Rush answered C.J. Stroud's interception with one of his own to Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. on a third-and-8 on a throw to No. 1 option CeeDee Lamb. Stingley returned the pick seven yards to the Houston 37 where the Texans offense will start again up 7-0 with 5:58 left in the first quarter.
Houston went for it on fourth-and-three from the Cowboys 30, and C.J. Stroud opted to go deep to wideout Nico Collins. Stroud threw the ball behind Collins and right into the waiting arms for Cowboys safety Malik Hooker for an interception. He returned it 21 yards to the Dallas 33, where Dallas will begin their next drive down 7-0 with 8:32 left in the first quarter.
The Cowboys picked up one first down on an 11-yard catch by CeeDee Lamb, but other than that, nothing doing. They attempted a fake punt pass and completed it to defensive back Juanyeh Thomas, but it was only for a gain of four. They needed nine yards, so it's a turnover on downs. Houston starts their next drive on the Dallas 37.
Dallas entered tonight allowing the second-most rushing yards per game (152.1) in the entire NFL this season, and they looked like it on Texans running back Joe Mixon's 45-yard rushing touchdown. Houston leads 7-0 after the opening drive of the game.
Just based on the early roars from the crowd following big pass plays, it sounds like there are WAY more Texans fans than Cowboys fans at AT&T Stadium tonight.
An ineligible man downfield penalty erases a 77-yard touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud to Nico Collins on the game's opening play from scrimmage. It's clear they're looking to feature Collins early and often tonight in his first game back since Week 5.
The Texans will start with the football, so C.J. Stroud and Co. will take the field first after the opening kickoff from Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey.
Texas native and Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown feels, even in a down year, that the Cowboys are "still the big brothers" to the Houston Texans. He also spoke about his development alongside Micah Parsons and how much Parsons has helped him. Overshown leads the team with four sacks through 10 weeks.