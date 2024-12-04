Davante Adams came to the New York Jets with high expectations regarding his reunion with former quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Nearly two months in, the Jets haven't improved and sit near the bottom of the AFC at 3-9, with the playoffs now a pipe dream.

Despite the struggles, the star wide receiver says he doesn't regret joining the Jets, after beginning the season with the Las Vegas Raiders. Adams says it's been an enjoyable experience even with the frustrations that come with losing.

"Extremely disappointed in the win-loss column, but as far as making the move, I don't regret it. Not even one bit," Adams said.

Adams expanded on why he needed a new organization and how they made him feel when he arrived at MetLife Stadium.

"Obviously, nobody in here -- nobody period -- knows what I was going through and knows the reasons why it led to having to be this way, but I don't regret it at all," Adams said. "I got to come here and become a part of a new team and got welcomed with open arms, got to play with one of my favorite quarterbacks, one of my best friends."

Adams called it a "bumpy road," also admitting it's been a "weird year."

"It's felt like two different seasons for me, but I don't regret it at all. You win some, you lose some," he said.

The wideout continued, saying the Jets are not a team that "bullshit" all week and expect to win, but instead practice hard and do things the "right way."

"I've seen a lot of progression [and] improvements since I've been here with this team," Adams said. "... You gotta be able to live with the outcome sometimes and it sucks and it's hard to sleep at night knowing that we got a locker room like we do, and obviously having three wins at this point of the year is not ideal at all.

"But like I said, I don't regret it at all."

Adams' future remains up in the air, though he is not opposed to returning to the Jets, per The Athletic. Adams noted that there are many factors at play, including his contract and what Rodgers ends up doing.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback is considered a long shot to remain with the Jets next season, according to NFL Media. Rodgers said this week he wants to "finish the season the right way," and as long as he is healthy will remain the starter.

A playoff run and a Super Bowl win were two of Rodgers' goals, and while those will not come to fruition, there is another goal he can still achieve: playing all 17 games. What happens after those 17 games is the big question and the next few weeks could help determine that, and in turn, determine Adams' next move.

Adams had 18 receptions for 209 yards and one touchdown in three games with the Raiders this season. In six games with the Jets, he's recorded 31 receptions for 344 yards and two touchdowns. Las Vegas currently has a worse record than New York at 2-10.

The Jets are coming off a 26-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks and will face the Miami Dolphins next week.