The New York Jets have gone through an overhaul this season, firing head coach Robert Saleh and, more recently, letting go of general manager Joe Douglas. And it appears more changes are still on the way, particularly regarding Aaron Rodgers as the four-time NFL MVP is considered a long shot to remain with the Jets after this season, according to NFL Media.

Rodgers has no more guarantees on his contract. The club owes him a $35 million option bonus, but only if they decide to bring him back. Those conversations of whether or not the two sides will remain united heading into 2025 will occur this offseason once New York has its new leadership intact, per Ian Rapoport.

Given all the turmoil that has unfolded this season with Rodgers and the Jets, speculation has already run wild about whether or not the quarterback would want to stay with the team or continue playing in general. Last week, the 40-year-old told "The Pat McAfee Show" that he's undecided about playing in 2025, but if he does, his first choice would be to remain with the Jets.

"As far as my future goes, I haven't told anybody in my life that I wanna play in 2025 [but not for] the Jets," Rodgers said. "That's 100% false. ... I'm gonna wait and see what happens at the end of the season if they want me back. ... I've really enjoyed my time in New York. ... I've made some great friendships with the team, and I've enjoyed living in Jersey. So I'm not jumping off ship.

"I don't even know if I wanna play yet, but New York would be my first option," Rodgers continued. "When you're 40, going on 41, you're obviously at the end of your career. ... If it's New York, they have to want me to be here. And then the new GM, the new staff, they'll all have to want me to be with the Jets. And then, body-wise, I have to see how I'm feeling. ... I think, at this point, I'm open to everything and attached to nothing. ... A lot can change ... but playing in New York would obviously be my first choice, if I wanted to play."

Aaron Rodgers NYJ • QB • #8 CMP% 63.4 YDs 2442 TD 17 INT 7 YD/Att 6.43 View Profile

Playing in his first season since suffering a torn Achilles in Week 1 of the 2023 campaign, Rodgers has struggled at times this year along with the Jets offense as a whole. In 11 games, Rodgers has a passer rating of 88.9, which would be the lowest of his career where he's started at least 10 games.

Who the Jets bring in at the GM and head-coaching positions will be a fascinating development in this saga and could provide insight as to whether or not Rodgers is sticking around. After all, if this new regime wants to reset the organization and find a long-term option at quarterback, Rodgers falls out of the team's new blueprint. And if Rodgers isn't on board with whom they bring in, that could also lead to his departure.