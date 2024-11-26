The ailing New York Jets are in the midst of an organizational overhaul, already in search of a new head coach and general manager, and headed toward an anticipated breakup with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Yet the 40-year-old Rodgers insisted Tuesday that he's undecided on playing in 2025, while adding he still prefers to remain with the Jets, countering a report that he's ready for his own fresh start.

"As far as my future goes, I haven't told anybody in my life that I wanna play in 2025 [but not for] the Jets," Rodgers said on "The Pat McAfee Show." "That's 100% false. ... I'm gonna wait and see what happens at the end of the season, if they want me back. ... I've really enjoyed my time in New York. ... I've made some great friendships with the team, and I've enjoyed living in Jersey. So I'm not jumping off ship.

"I don't even know if I wanna play yet, but New York would be my first option," Rodgers continued. "When you're 40, going on 41, you're obviously at the end of your career. ... If it's New York, they have to want me to be here. And then the new GM, the new staff, they'll all have to want me to be with the Jets. And then, body-wise, I have to see how I'm feeling. ... I think, at this point, I'm open to everything and attached to nothing. ... A lot can change ... but playing in New York would obviously be my first choice, if I wanted to play."

Rodgers' remarks come days after The Athletic reported the former Green Bay Packers star has little interest in remaining with the Jets after two seasons with the club. Rodgers also specifically denied Tuesday that he ever speaks with Dianna Russini, who quoted anonymous sources for the report.

His newest stance on playing in 2025 does differ slightly from the last public response he gave in regards to his future. Asked whether he intended to return for another season following the Jets' Week 11 loss to fall to 3-7, Rodgers was more optimistic: "I think so, yeah," he said.

Jets owner Woody Johnson is reportedly already eyeing a split from Rodgers following the season, two years after acquiring the former MVP via trade. His team still has seven games to play in 2024.