Davante Adams had all but zeroed in on the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints as preferred landing spots while seeking a trade. Negotiations between those teams and the Las Vegas Raiders "may have slowed down" in the wake of Robert Saleh's abrupt firing and Derek Carr's new injury, according to ESPN.

Saleh was ousted as Jets coach on Tuesday, just two days after his team fell to 2-3 with an overseas loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Carr, meanwhile, is expected to miss multiple games after suffering an oblique injury in New Orleans' Monday night loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Davante Adams would like to be in New Orleans," Adam Schefter reported, "[or] would like to be with the New York Jets, but the events in New York and ... in New Orleans" have put talks on hold. Most people around the NFL still expect the Pro Bowl wide receiver to be traded before the Nov. 5 in-season deadline, Schefter added, noting it's more a matter of where and when Adams is dealt.

Adams still has a strong proponent with the Jets in quarterback Aaron Rodgers, his former Green Bay Packers teammate. It's unclear how Saleh's sudden exit will affect the rest of the team's decision-making, however, with defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich taking over as the interim coach.

Carr, meanwhile, had openly admitted he would've embraced the chance to reunite with Adams, his former Fresno State and Las Vegas Raiders teammate, but told reporters after the Saints' Week 5 loss that his oblique injury was "not good." Rookie Spencer Rattler could take over under center as he recovers.