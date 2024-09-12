Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane status for Week 2 was up in the air due to an ankle injury. However, the second-year back will suit up Thursday night when his Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium as he's officially active. Achane worked out his injured ankle during pregame warmups, and he will indeed play.

Achane was listed as a non-participant on Monday and Tuesday on the club's injury report but was limited on Wednesday. That positive trajectory to wrap up the week of practice did further fuel the optimism that he could play in the AFC East head-to-head. Achane suffered the injury in Miami's Week 1 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. In that winning effort, he rushed for 24 yards and a touchdown and caught all seven of his targets for 76 yards.

The Dolphins ruled out fellow top back Raheem Mostert due to a chest injury. Achane should see the lion's share of carries out of the Miami backfield, but Jeff Wilson Jr. and rookie Jaylen Wright, who was a healthy inactive on Sunday, will likely have roles as well.

Injuries have been a part of Achane's story to begin his career in the NFL. As a rookie in 2023, he burst onto the scene and was prolific. The 22-year-old averaged 7.8 yards per carry and tallied 800 yards rushing with eight touchdowns in 11 games played. He also caught 27 balls for 197 yards receiving and three more scores. However, he did miss time due to a knee injury. Thus far in 2024, he has yet to put those durability concerns to rest.