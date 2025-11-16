Even though the Washington Commanders (3-7) and the Miami Dolphins (3-7) have identical records, they're two teams heading in opposite directions.

The injury-plagued Commanders have lost four consecutive games by 21 or more points, which is tied for the longest such streak since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger. Quarterback Jayden Daniels will miss his fifth start of the year because of an injury (first his knee and now his dislocated elbow) and No. 1 wide receiver Terry McLaurin (quad) will miss his third consecutive game in Week 11.

The Dolphins have started to heat up with victories in two of their last three games after losing six of their first seven games of the season. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leads the NFL with 13 interceptions thrown this season, but he's started to find his groove with multiple passing touchdowns in two of the last three games. Running back De'Von Achane went off for a season-high 225 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in Miami's upset victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 10. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has over 80 yards receiving in each of the last three weeks.

Will Washington backup quarterback Marcus Mariota be able rally Washington to a much-needed victory, or will Tagovailoa outduel his Hawaiian counterpart? Stay tuned to our live blog below to find out!

Where to watch Commanders vs. Dolphins live