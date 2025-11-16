Dolphins vs. Commanders live updates: Miami, Tua Tagovailoa seek third win in four games
Live coverage, highlights and score updates from Sunday's Week 11 matchup in Madrid
Even though the Washington Commanders (3-7) and the Miami Dolphins (3-7) have identical records, they're two teams heading in opposite directions.
The injury-plagued Commanders have lost four consecutive games by 21 or more points, which is tied for the longest such streak since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger. Quarterback Jayden Daniels will miss his fifth start of the year because of an injury (first his knee and now his dislocated elbow) and No. 1 wide receiver Terry McLaurin (quad) will miss his third consecutive game in Week 11.
The Dolphins have started to heat up with victories in two of their last three games after losing six of their first seven games of the season. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leads the NFL with 13 interceptions thrown this season, but he's started to find his groove with multiple passing touchdowns in two of the last three games. Running back De'Von Achane went off for a season-high 225 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in Miami's upset victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 10. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has over 80 yards receiving in each of the last three weeks.
Will Washington backup quarterback Marcus Mariota be able rally Washington to a much-needed victory, or will Tagovailoa outduel his Hawaiian counterpart? Stay tuned to our live blog below to find out!
Where to watch Commanders vs. Dolphins live
- Date: Monday, Nov. 16 | Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Santiago Bernabéu -- Madrid, Spain
- TV: NFL Network | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Odds: Dolphins -2.5; O/U 47.5 (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
-
2:16
Week 11 On-Site Preview: Ravens at Browns
-
2:32
Week 11 On-Site Preview: Chargers at Jaguars
-
2:18
Week 11 On-Site Preview: Chiefs at Broncos
-
1:58
Week 11 On-Site Preview: Buccaneers at Bills
-
2:43
Week 11 On-Site Preview: Bengals at Steelers
-
1:10
NFL News & Notes: Cooper Kupp Returns To LA In Crucial Clash
-
1:24
NFL News & Notes: Purdy To Return As 49ers Eye Playoff Push
-
1:43
NFL News & Notes: Examining Patriots Path To No.1 Seed In AFC
-
1:25
NFL Week 11 Best Bets - Tampa Bay Buccaneers At Buffalo Bills
-
1:17
NFL Week 11 Best Bets - Chargers At Jaguars
-
1:36
NFL Week 11 Best Bets - Kansas City Chiefs At Denver Broncos
-
1:50
Inside The Lines NFL Prop Draft: Round 1
-
1:55
Inside The Lines NFL Prop Draft: Round 2
-
1:57
Inside The Lines NFL Prop Draft: Round 3
-
0:57
Seahawks, Rams Battling for NFC Supremacy
-
1:12
Matthew Stafford Looking Like an MVP in 17th Season
-
1:13
Sam Darnold Proving Himself as Franchise QB in Seattle
-
1:10
Jaxon Smith-Njigba on Pace to Break Receiving Record
-
1:18
Why The Dolphins Offense May Flourish On Sunday
-
0:47
November MADNESS: UConn defeats BYU in top 10 battle worthy of March | Highlights
-
0:47
Week 12 Highlights: No. 16 Georgia Tech at Boston College
-
0:30
WIDE OPEN! Penn State's Devonte Ross scores 75-yard TD with ease
-
0:29
ELECTRIFYING! Spirit turn Thorns set piece into lightning-quick counter attack and GOALLL
-
1:36
Danny Kanell's College Football Playoff Conspiracy
-
1:26
No. 8 Oregon Routs Minnesota To Strengthen CFP Case
-
1:48
Week 12 Highlights: Clemson upsets No. 20 Louisville
-
0:35
BYU Star A.J. Dybantsa In Spotlight On Saturday
-
1:31
Potential Fight Of The Year For Welterweight Title At UFC 322
-
1:11
All Eyes And Ears On Lane Kiffin This Weekend