Dolphins vs. Rams score, takeaways: Miami defense shuts down Matt Stafford and Co; Tua Tagovailoa does enough

The Miami Dolphins kept their playoff hopes alive and snapped a three-game losing streak by defeating Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams on "Monday Night Football" by a score of 23-15.

The Rams offense struggled all night in this one. L.A. went 3-for-12 on third downs, 0-for-3 in the red zone and didn't score a single touchdown. Stafford, who is now 12-21 in prime time, completed 32 of 46 passes for 293 yards and one interception, while Puka Nacua was his leading receiver with nine catches for 98 yards.

Tua Tagovailoa wasn't particularly sharp Monday night, completing 20 of 28 passes for 207 yards, one touchdown, one interception and also a fumble lost. Miami's running backs were held to a total of 40 rushing yards, and Tyreek Hill caught just three passes for 16 yards and one touchdown. However, Anthony Weaver's defense dominated, forcing two turnovers and sacking Stafford four times.

Let's take a look at what went down in L.A. on Monday night.

Why the Dolphins won

When you think about the Dolphins, you probably envision Tagovailoa and Hill making plays in the passing game with the speedy De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert toting the rock out of the backfield. You don't usually think about the defense.

The Dolphins aren't known for having one of the best defenses in the league, but they actually entered Monday night with the No. 9-ranked unit in terms of total yards allowed per game (303.1). This defense allowed 327 yards of total offense and zero touchdowns while forcing two turnovers Monday night. L.A. failed to find the end zone once in its three red zone possessions and didn't even convert a third down until the second half.

Perhaps the pressure this defensive front applied on Stafford was the biggest reason Miami won. This defense got to Stafford a total of four times and threw off his timing before he had the chance to deliver the football downfield to one of L.A.'s lethal playmakers. The Dolphins defense was fantastic Monday night, and the main reason they are back in the win column for the first time since Oct. 6. The zero touchdowns allowed were the fewest all season for Miami, and four sacks the most this year.

Why the Rams lost

Prior to Monday, when the Rams' big four of Stafford, Williams, Nacua and Cooper Kupp all played, they were 8-3 while averaging 27.6 points per game and 393.6 yards of total offense per game. This week, they lost, scored 15 points and had 327 yards of total offense.

Nacua caught nine passes for 98 yards and Kupp reeled in seven receptions for 80 yards, but it didn't feel like they had the same impact they usually do on games. The Rams offense was out of rhythm and couldn't capitalize in crucial spots -- whether that was on third down or in the red zone.

Turning point

After the Dolphins defense held the Rams out of the end zone early in the fourth quarter, Miami needed to run some clock while nursing an eight-point lead. On a third-and-6, Tagovailoa found former Ram Odell Beckham Jr. for a big conversion on third-and-6.

On this drive, the Dolphins eventually kicked a field goal to extend their lead to 11 points with 2:38 remaining in the game, which hurt the Rams' hopes of a comeback.

Play of the game

How about a defensive play for play of the game? First-round pick Jared Verse is a favorite to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, and plays like these are why. Verse exploded through the Dolphins offensive line on a stunt, forced Tagovailoa to fumble AND recovered it.

What's next

The Dolphins return home next week to host the 2-7 Las Vegas Raiders. As for the Rams, they will hit the road to take on Drake Maye and the 3-7 Patriots in New England on Sunday.