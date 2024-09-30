Struggling teams will meet in a key early-season AFC showdown on Monday Night Football when the Tennessee Titans battle the Miami Dolphins. Tennessee is coming off a 30-14 loss to the Green Bay Packers, while Miami dropped a 24-3 decision at Seattle in Week 3. The Titans (0-3), who finished fourth in the AFC South at 6-11 a year ago, have been outscored 78-48 on the season. The Dolphins (1-2), picked by many to win the AFC East after finishing second at 11-6 in 2023, are still reeling after losing starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Week 2 to a concussion. Tyler Huntley is expected to start for Miami at quarterback.

Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Dolphins are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Titans vs. Dolphins odds via the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 37. Before making any Dolphins vs. Titans picks, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Titans vs. Dolphins and just locked in its picks and NFL predictions. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for the spread, money-line and over/under for Dolphins vs. Titans:

Dolphins vs. Titans spread: Miami -2.5

Dolphins vs. Titans over/under: 37 points

Dolphins vs. Titans money line: Miami -139, Tennessee +118

TEN: Titans have hit the first-half money line in 13 of their last 20 games (+9.55 units)

MIA: Dolphins have hit the first-half game total over in 13 of their last 20 games (+6.30 units)

Why you should back the Dolphins

Although Miami has question marks at quarterback, the Dolphins will need solid complementary play from the rest of the offense. One of those players who will look to step up his play is running back De'Von Achane. The second-year veteran rushed for 96 yards on 22 carries in the 31-10 loss against Buffalo on Sept. 12. For the season, he has 43 carries for 150 yards (3.5 average) and one touchdown. In the passing game, Achane has 17 catches for 173 yards (10.2 average) and one TD.

Veteran wide receiver Tyreek Hill leads the wide receiver group. He has 13 receptions on 23 targets for 194 yards (14.9 average) and one touchdown. He has two explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including a long of 80. He has registered 119 yards after the catch and converted eight first downs. In 127 career games, he has 730 receptions for 10,333 yards (14.2 average) and 77 touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Titans

Quarterback Will Levis is hoping to cut down on his interception total and power Tennessee to its first win. He is coming off an up-and-down performance against Green Bay, completing 26 of 34 passes (76.5%) for 260 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. For the season, he has completed 64 of 94 passes (68.1%) for 579 yards and four touchdowns. He has been picked off five times, however, and has a 76.5 rating. He has ran the ball well, carrying 11 times for 86 yards (7.8 average), including a long run of 21 yards.

Running back Tony Pollard has been a versatile weapon for the Titans. He leads the team with 39 carries for 158 yards (4.1 average) and one touchdown, including one explosive play of 26 yards. He also has the most receptions with 11 for 67 yards (6.1 average), including a long of 22 yards. The sixth-year veteran, who played his first five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, has played in 82 career games, carrying 801 times for 3,779 yards (4.7 average) and 24 touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

