PHILADELPHIA -- The preseason has concluded for the Philadelphia Eagles, as the starters -- and some second-team players -- had the day off against the Minnesota Vikings. With final cutdown to the 53-man roster just days away, the preseason finale was an opportunity for players on the roster bubble to prove why they should still be on the roster after Tuesday's critical 53-man deadline.

Through 16 practices of training camp and three preseason games, the Eagles have enough data to determine their initial 53-man roster. Performances in the preseason game, against an unfamiliar offense and defense, can go a long way.

Here are some observations on bubble players in the preseason finale: