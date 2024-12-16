PHILADELPHIA -- Jalen Hurts arrived at Lincoln Financial Field with a bandage on his finger on his non-throwing hand. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback admitted the finger injury he has is a broken finger after Sunday's 27-13 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"It's broken," Hurts said. "It did impact my play."

Hurts, who was listed on the injury report with the finger injury, was a full participant in practice all week and played every offensive snap in the victory. Even with the injury, Hurts finished 25 of 32 for 290 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions for a125.3 passer rating. He also had 45 rushing yards and a touchdown, giving him 335 yards and three touchdowns.

"It is what it is," Hurts said. "I've known it's at the stage it's at all week and I don't really want to put too much more into it. I can say I don't think it got any worse today. If it's shattered, it's shattered. It is what it is."

Hurts will be available to play through the injury. Hurts is just the fifth quarterback since 1950 to have three winning streaks of 10+ games in a career, joining Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and John Elway.

During the Eagles' 10-game winning streak -- the longest in team history -- Hurts has 26 touchdowns to just three giveaways. Even with the injury, Hurts was still able to amass 300+ yards of offense and 3+ touchdowns for just the second time this season.

"The approach was a little different this week. The grass will be green where you water it," Hurts said. "We decided to water it and saw the fruits of our labor in that. Obviously we've been watering the running game a good bit.

"It's natural to put emphasis on one thing and take emphasis off of another and see what you guys have seen. We want to continue to be well-rounded, push to be well-rounded, and water all areas of our yard."