PHILADELPHIA -- Kenny Pickett left Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys in the third quarter with a rib injury. Pickett is questionable to return, per the Eagles.

Pickett was hit in the ribs on a touchdown throw to A.J. Brown that was called back by penalty. He went to the sideline and kneeled down to catch his breath before heading to the locker room with Eagles Senior Advisor to the General Manager Dom DiSandro and a trainer.

With the Eagles up 27-7 and the game in hand, it's uncertain if Pickett will return to the game. Tanner McKee replaced Pickett as the quarterback in the third quarter, throwing a 20-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown to put the Eagle sup 34-7.

McKee went 2 of 3 for 29 yards and a touchdown for a 137.5 passer rating on his first series, leading the Eagles on an eight-play, 65-yard drive. Pickett finished 10 of 15 for 143 yards with a pass touchdown and rush touchdown -- compiling a 119.6 rating.