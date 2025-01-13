PHILADELPHIA -- Taped on the wall by Lane Johnson's locker is a comparison chart between him and Penei Sewell. The Associated Press All-Pro teams were released on Friday when the chart was placed next to Johnson's locker, a reminder of what transpired between the All-Pro offensive linemen.

Both play right tackle. Both received significant consideration to be First Team All-Pro.

Sewell earned the first team selection with 119 votes (35 first-place votes). Johnson was on the second team with 75 votes (15 first-place votes). That chart posted next to Johnson's locker is a reminder to how close he and Sewell actually are in pass protection.

"Man it's good. You know me, I'm an extreme competitor," Johnson said. "So take every little thing you can personally. It's no disrespect to any of those guys. I think Tristan (Wirfs) and Penei are gonna be Hall of Famers. They are truly unique players.

"But as a competitor, that's what I do. Compete."

Tristan Wirfs was the other player selected over Johnson as a First Team All-Pro, but he plays left tackle (The Associated Press has separate votes for left tackle and right tackle). Johnson's numbers in pass protection still stack up amongst the best in the league, even at 35.

Tackle comparison -- 2024 season



Lane Johnson Penei Sewell Tristan Wirfs Sacks allowed 0 1 0 Pressures allowed 6 25 12 QB hits allowed 1 5 1 Pressure rate allowed per dropback 1.4% 4.2% 2.0%

"I mean, they talk about the pass protection,' Johnson said. "The whole thing is trying -- before my ankle surgery I was one of the best -- I'm trying to get back to that point. I'm doing a lot of good things.

"It's like every year, I'm competing with myself. Am I progressing? Am I regressing? You kinda evaluate yourself when the year's over. That's what you gotta do to look at it. You got new fresh lions coming in."

Sewell and Wirfs are two of the best tackles in the game. Wirfs is 25 and Sewell is 24. There sits Johnson at 34, having his best season as a pass blocker in his 12 season. Johnson had a career low in pressure rate allowed per dropback and has allowed zero sacks in three of the last four seasons.

No matter how the All-Pro voting fared, Johnson is one of the best tackles in the game. Even in his mid 30s, he believes he's getting close to the level he was at prior to his ankle surgery.

"I think pass blocking I'm superior," Johnson said. "I think the run game when I access myself, I think I can cut off backside really well. I think I can, but I really do love smacking the shit out of people like on the power (when the Eagles run to the right). But it's hard when you got someone that's 370 pounds (Eagles left tackle Mailata) and you know how big Landon (Dickerson) is. Hey, I'd be running left too."

There's still a lot of good football left in Johnson. The fire is still burning inside him.