PHILADELPHIA -- Jalen Hurts appeared blindsided by the amount of Wink Martindale questions coming his way. For a calculated person like Hurts who knows his surroundings and what's going on around him, the revelation was surprising.

Hurts had to set the record straight on an ESPN report that broke down the relationship between Hurts and Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni last year -- a season which the Eagles lost six of their final seven games after a 10-1 start. The stoic Hurts was wondering why any of it was relevant, since it happened last season.

"Sometimes I think people are only able to know what they understand," Hurts said. "Sometimes people don't know what they don't know. But in that regard, I think where we are is you have reports and you have rumors and then you have reality. We're in reality right now.

"I didn't know about [the report], but my natural nature is to block out the external factors because I think there becomes a point where sometimes you question so much and the negativity becomes redundant."

Five of the first seven questions of Hurts' media availability involved Martindale, as the report mentioned Hurts calling the former New York Giants defensive coordinator to ask Martindale how New York game-planned against him ahead of Philadelphia's wild card playoff loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"I was just trying to pick his brain, see what he saw in us, trying to get some tips on some things," Hurts said. "I think it was more so for me trying to continue pour into my cup in terms of knowledge, and I've had a lot of respect for what he's done.

"We've had a lot of success against him, and I think that was one we were trying to make a run, make a push, and I wanted to pour into my cup of knowledge, pick his brain, and get some things.

"He's a very respectable person, actually a great person, a great coach and has a great mentality on how he goes about his business."

Hurts explained he always tries to use his resources to the best of his abilities when it comes to calling coaches. This likely won't be the last time Hurts seeks out a coach in order to improve his game, or help his offense out.

He's currently doing the same with Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

"I joked about the competitiveness between the two of us, but having those conversations with him and seeing what certain techniques defensive backs are playing and what his intentions are behind each play, what's he trying to take away, where's he vulnerable at," Hurts said. "All of that is an eventual tool for me in my development and understanding where the boys are so I can play better football."

While Hurts may not think the Martindale report was relevant to the 2024 season, it certainly dove into what the quarterback does to get better at his craft. The questions may not have been what Hurts expected as he's looked past last year's collapse.

"This team is one of those teams that's going to do that, especially with the things that we've been able to experience," Hurts said. "It was a developing time, it was a time of development for us, and that's something we learned from."