PHILADELPHIA -- Milton Williams doesn't get the recognition Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis get on the Philadelphia Eagles defensive line. Perhaps that's because Carter and Davis were first-round picks in the last two drafts and Williams was a third-round pick in 2021.

Maybe since Carter and Davis are penciled in as starters and Williams is a rotational piece, it's easy for the defensive tackle to be forgotten about. When Williams is on the field, he does the dirty work and makes plays.

Williams has been doing the same throughout this training camp, whether defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has him at defensive tackle or on the edge. Fangio finally gets the opportunity to coach Williams after wanting to do the same a year earlier -- when Fangio was coaching the Miami Dolphins' defense.

"He's a guy that from afar I've liked that the Eagles have had," Fangio said Monday. "In fact, I tried to get us to trade for him last year in Miami, but [Eagles General Manager] Howie [Roseman] wouldn't do it.

"But I like Milt. Milt is a pro. He's solid, both versus the run and in pass rush."

Easy to see why the Eagles wouldn't want to give up a player who can rotate on the edge or at defensive tackle. This seaosn is a big one for Williams, who is in the last year of his rookie contract. Williams will line up as the No. 3 defensive tackle and rotate with Carter and Davis. He'll also get some snaps on the edge too, spelling the quartet of Josh Sweat, Bryce Huff, Nolan Smith, and Brandon Graham.

The Eagles don't have Fletcher Cox anymore, so Williams will be getting more snaps as a result of Cox's retirement.

"Gotta be in shape," Williams said. "I feel like I'm in pretty good shape right now. But as we practice, it's going to be better and better. Whenever they call my name, I want to make sure I'm ready for the opportunity."

With the way Fangio mixes and matches personnel, Williams is expected to thrive in his scheme. Easy to see why Fangio wanted Williams with the Dolphins last year.

"It's a lot of variety. He's gonna move us around a lot," Williams said. "I feel like with my quickness and speed, it's really helpful for me to give our offensive line different looks. A lot of variety, and it's going to be good for us."