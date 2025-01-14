PHILADELPHIA -- Nakobe Dean's injury affected the Philadelphia Eagles locker room. Dean, out for the rest of the playoffs with a torn patellar tendon, was one of the leaders on the top-ranked defense in the NFL. His impact will be missed on the unit.

Fortunately, the Eagles have a veteran linebacker waiting for his chance. Oren Burks, who has been a special teams standout all season, entered the game once Dean was carted off. Burks held his own, finishing with four tackles in 54 snaps.

"I've been in that situation a lot in my career as the third backer," Burks said Sunday. "So when someone goes down, just knowing the opportunity and stepping up and making plays. Obviously, there are some plays I can clean up [but] I always give 100% effort, and guys can trust me to be where I'm supposed to be."

Burks didn't make much of an impact on defense in Sunday's win, although he had arguably the biggest play of the game. On the opening kickoff, Burks forced the fumble on Keisean Nixon that Jeremiah Trotter Jr. recovered -- sending Lincoln Financial Field into a frenzy. The Eagles scored a touchdown on their first possession and never looked back.

"I just envision myself making plays that's going to change the game," Burks said. "We talked about setting the tone early, and what better way than the opening kickoff? You can feel the energy, and the momentum shifting."

Going forward, it will be Burks next to Zack Baun at linebacker. The Eagles will be banking on Burks to fill the gap for the rest of the postseason, one of the reasons why they signed him back in March.

"He did a great job, and he does a great job every time he comes in," Baun said. "He practices every week like he's gonna be a starter. Does a great job on special teams, too. That opening kickoff, that was a huge play [for us]."

Burks is ready for the challenge. He's been in this situation before, starting multiple games for the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers when key starters went down over the years. Burks has held his own.

"I've been in the league for a while and seen a lot of looks," Burks said. "So just capitalize and make plays when my name is called."