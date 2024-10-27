Eagles vs. Bengals score: Jalen Hurts sets NFL rushing record for QBs as Philadelphia rolls past Cincinnati

Jalen Hurts had his best game with the Philadelphia Eagles in two years, totaling four touchdowns as Philadelphia used a huge second half to propel itself to a 37-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Hurts threw for a touchdown and rushed for three, playing a role in all three of the Eagles' second-half scores.

Hurts tied a career high with three rushing touchdowns, which he accomplished in his first career start against the New Orleans Saints back in 2020 and on one other occasion. The Eagles scored on all five of their second-half possessions, as Hurts finished the second half with no incomplete passes.

DeVonta Smith connected with Hurts on a 45-yard touchdown to give Philadelphia the lead for good in the third quarter, while Saquon Barkley rushed for 100+ yards and topped 100+ scrimmage yards for the sixth time in seven games with the Eagles. Philadelphia scored on six of its seven possessions in the game, in what was arguably its finest offensive performance of the season.

The Eagles improved to 5-2 after the victory while the Bengals fell to 3-5, still failing to win a game at home. Joe Burrow and the Bengals were held to just seven points in the second half and had two turnovers.

