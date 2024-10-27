The Eagles win and go to 5-2. The Bengals fall to 3-4. Massive win for Jalen hurts and this offense today. The Eagles are peaking.
Eagles vs. Bengals score, takeaways: Jalen Hurts sets NFL rushing record for QBs, Philly rolls past Cincinnati
Hurts finished with three rushing TDs in the win
Jalen Hurts had his best game with the Philadelphia Eagles in two years, totaling four touchdowns as Philadelphia used a huge second half to propel itself to a 37-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Hurts threw for a touchdown and had three touchdowns on the ground, playing a role in all three of the Eagles' second-half scores.
The Eagles improve to 5-2 after the victory while the Bengals fall to 3-5, still failing to win a game at home. Joe Burrow and the Bengals were held to just seven points in the second half and had two turnovers.
Hurts tied a career high with three rushing touchdowns, which he accomplished in his first career start against the New Orleans Saints back in 2020 and on one other occasion. The Eagles scored on all five of their second-half possessions, as Hurts finished the second half with no incomplete passes. Hurts is the first quarterback in NFL history to have three or more games with three-plus rushing touchdowns.
DeVonta Smith connected with Hurts on a 45-yard touchdown to give Philadelphia the lead for good in the third quarter, while Saquon Barkley rushed for over 100 yards and topped 100 scrimmage yards for the sixth time in seven games with the Eagles. Philadelphia scored on six of its seven possessions in the game, in what was arguably its finest offensive performance of the season.
Here are the takeaways from the Eagles victory over the Bengals; a recap of the game can be found in the live blog below!
Why the Eagles won
This was the best offensive performance from the Eagles this season. Philadelphia scored on six of its seven possessions, punting only once and getting points on all five of its second-half possessions. Jalen Hurts was flawless in the second half, finishing 9 of 9 for 150 yards with a touchdown and a 155.8 rating. Hurts also had two rushing touchdowns in the half, giving him three in the final 30 minutes of play.
Hurts finished with four total touchdowns and became the first quarterback in NFL history to have three games with three or more rushing touchdowns. This was Hurts' finest performance with the Eagles, as he is 42 of 59 (71.2%) for 614 yards with four touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 127.4 rating over his last three games.
Why the Bengals lost
Despite going 10 of 13 on third down, questionable possessions in the second half ended up dooming the Bengals. Cincinnati had two turnovers in the fourth quarter, a Burrow interception and a fumble that led to 10 Eagles points. The game was arguably decided on a Zac Taylor decision to go for it on fourth-and-1 at their own 39-yard line that led to a loss of yardage and downs trailing 24-17.
On the Bengals' final four possessions, they ran 11 plays for 36 yards resulting in a turnover on downs, an interception, a fumble and the end of the game. The Eagles outscored the Bengals 13-0 during that stretch and had the final 20 points of the game.
Turning point
With the Bengals trailing 24-17 and on their own 39-yard line, Zac Taylor decided to go for it on fourth-and-1 at his own 39-yard line with just over two minutes left in the third quarter. Zack Moss was stopped by Brandon Graham on third down for no gain, but Taylor wanted to keep the Bengals offensive momentum going.
Burrow threw a pass to Ja'Marr Chase, but Cooper DeJean was there to greet Chase right away for a loss and a turnover on downs. The Eagles were able to get a field goal with the good field position, but that put the Bengals down two scores. Cincinnati turned the ball over on its next two possessions as Philadelphia pulled away.
Play of the game
The Eagles were up 27-17 in the fourth quarter when they earned just their third takeaway of the season, one of the most impressive plays in the NFL all year. Joe Burrow threw a deep pass intended for Ja'Marr Chase that was intercepted by C.J. Gardner-Johnson.
How Gardner-Johnson got the interception was all Isaiah Rodgers, who broke up the deep ball and tipped the ball right into the hands of Gardner-Johnson for him to come down with the interception. The Eagles used the momentum to score a touchdown on their ensuing possession to put the game away.
The quote
"We just wanna be where our feet are. Obviously we have a lot of talent, but the No. 1 thing is optimizing that talent. I think we're building and trying to find our stride. Set ourselves an identity. ... I think we played team football." -- Jalen Hurts on the win and finding the Eagles identity to NFL on CBS' Evan Washburn.
Jalen Hurts with his 3rd rushing TD
Make that 4 total TD for Jalen Hurts today.
16 of 20, 236 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT -- 132.5 rating
10 carries, 37 yards, 3 TD
Eagles on their way to 5-2. This was the play of the drive.
Play of the game
The Eagles defense has a turnover that isn't Reed Blankenship! C.J. Gardner-Johnson with the INT, but Isaiah Rodgers set up the INT with one of the neatest plays you'll ever see. Wow.
Jalen Hurts couldn't get a knot out of his shoe as the Eagles had to call an equipment timeout. Hurts had to wear two different shoes as he did a pitch and catch to A.J. Brown. Jake Elliott hit a 49-yard FG and the Eagles take a 27-17 lead.
What a weird sequence, but Eagles make Bengals pay for going for it on 4th down in their own territory.
Cooper DeJean will credit A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith for that 4th down stop on Ja'Marr Chase. What he told me earlier in week
"It helps us seeing A.J. and DeVonta and our receivers in practice every week, so that helps us...Ja'Marr and Burrow have played together for a while... just have to stay focused and prepare throughout the week."
Brandon Graham and Cooper DeJean with two big stops
Graham stuffs Zack Moss on 3rd-and-1, followed by DeJean tackling Ja'Marr Chase on 4th-and-1. Zac Taylor controversially decided to go for it on his own 39 down 24-17. DeJean tackled Chase for a 2 yards loss and Eagles have great field position to start the 4th.
Could be the turning point here.
Jalen Hurts -- on passes that traveled 25+ air yards in last 3 games
3-of-6 (50%), 126 yards, 2 TD -- 135.4 rating.
DEVONTA SMITH DEEP BALL TD
Smith with a 45-yard TD catch for the Eagles, who have scored TDs on three straight possessions. The Eagles retake the lead as Smith is up to 4 catches for 69 yards and a score. Hurts is 12 of 16 for 203 yards and a TD -- 137.5 rating.
Eagles up 24-17.
Chase Brown scores TD
One of the Brown brothers gets a TD on the day the identical twins face off. Bengals tie it with a 4-yard run by Chase Brown. His fourth TD in the last 5 games. The Joe Burrow run on 3rd down was the momentum play on that drive.
17-17 now.
Been way to easy for Joe Burrow this afternoon. Vic Fangio is switching up coverages. Nothing is working.
Bengals inside the Eagles 5 looking to tie it.
No Slay for the time being
Not a catch by Iosivas. This should get overturned quickly.
Bengals improve to 8 of 10 on 3rd down after that Burrow completion to Gesicki.
Jalen Hurts is 10 of 14 for 135 yards -- 101.8 rating.
8 carries, 36 yards, 2 TD
Jalen Hurts with a 7-yard TD to give Eagles lead
Does that TD for Jalen Hurts not count too? Hurts has his 2nd TD today. 47 for his career.
His 13th career TD of 5+ yards. Eagles up 17-10.
Grant Calcaterra up to 2 catches for 47 yards today. Jalen Hurts is 2 of 2 for 45 yards to start the 2nd half.
10-10 at half. This was an interesting half, albeit a good one.
Jalen Hurts is second all time in rushing touchdowns in Eagles history (46), trailing only Steve Van Buren (69).
Never mind. They tried to draw the Bengals offsides. They'll kick the extra point.
The Eagles will go for 2 here to take the lead into halftime. They get the ball to start the 2nd half.
It is a touchdown.
We got a 4th-and-goal at the 1-yard line. Review to see if Jalen Hurts scored on a tush push to tie this game up. 7 seconds left in the half.
Not a good first half for Tyler Steen.
Two crucial drive-killing penalties so far. Holding penalty ended up in a FG. Jalen Hurts bailed him out witha 3rd-and-16 throw to A.J. Brown.
Evan McPherson has missed his last three field goal attempts over 50 yards. He's 10-for-18 on those kicks over the last 2 seasons.
Can't be understated how reliable of a player Reed Blankenship has been this year. His third down stop halts the Bengals drive, which results in a missed Evan McPhearson 54-yard FG.
Darius Slay give sup a 44-yard reception to Jermaine Burton, but it resulted in nothing for Cincinnati. Still 10-3.
The Eagles will punt. Jalen Hurts is 4 of 8 for 43 yards. The offense has ran 17 plays for 80 yards.
Lane Johnson is back in for Jack Driscoll. Appeared to be a lower leg injury.
Lane Johnson down for the Eagles -- not good.
If Johnson is out, Darian Kinnard or Jack Driscoll will set the shot at RT. That's two backup T for the Eagles. Fred Johnson in at LT for Jordan Mailata.
Bengals kick a FG
Slay gets the Eagles first stop on 3rd down.
The first incomplete pass for Joe Burrow on 3rd down.
Bengals held to a FG. Still 7-of-8 on 3rd down.
No answers for the Eagles for Mike Gesicki. 4 catches on 4 targets for 51 yards. He's torching the secondary.
Josh Sweat got in the vicinity of Joe Burrow on 3rd-and-22. No one else did.
First down Bengals.
