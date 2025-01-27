Eagles vs. Commanders score, takeaways: Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley dominate as Philly returns to Super Bowl

Eagles kneeling down
PHILADELPHIA -- For a second time in three years, the Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl bound. Forced turnovers during Sunday's 55-23 win over the Washington Commanders are a big reason why.
The Eagles parlayed four Commanders takeaways and one turnover on downs into 35 points. Along with forcing turnovers, Philadelphia's victory was spearheaded by Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and A.J. Brown. Hurts and Barkley became the first pair of teammates to each run for three touchdowns in a playoff game. Brown pulled down six passes for 96 yards that included a short touchdown grab that extended the home team's lead to 27-12 just before halftime.
Philadelphia raced out to a 14-3 lead on two Barkley touchdown runs that included a 60-yard jaunt on the Eagles' first offensive play. The Commanders rallied with two unanswered scores before the Eagles responded with two touchdowns by Hurts, who is now the first Eagles quarterback to lead Philadelphia to multiple Super Bowls. Jayden Daniels was able to lead the Commanders to a field goal just before halftime.
Washington had a chance to make it a game after a nifty touchdown run by Daniels made it an 11-point game late in the third quarter. But the Commanders' third turnover -- an Austin Ekeler fumble that was scooped by by Eagles linebacker Zack Baun -- set up Hurts' third touchdown run that essentially put the game on ice.
Here's a closer look at how the Eagles got it done.
The Eagles dominated the turnover battle, and their three-headed monster on offense turned those turnovers into touchdowns. Simply put, it was complementary football at its best.
Philadelphia won despite Cam Jurgens and Landon Dickerson swapping time at center while dealing with injuries. Hurts played with a brace on his knee, while Barkley stayed in the game after tweaking his calf in the first half. While these injuries slowed the Eagles down for parts of the game, it wasn't enough to stop them from making key plays at crucial moments. Barkley rumbled for 118 yards on 15 carries, and Hurts scored four total touchdowns while going 20 of 28 through the air.
As Hurts, Barkley and Brown continuously came through in clutch moments, so did their defense, led by Baun, who had an incredible game with 12 tackles along with his massive forced fumble.
Washington made uncharacteristic turnovers after not turning the ball over once during their playoff wins over the Buccaneers and Lions. While turning the ball over is bad enough, compounding the issue was the fact that Washington's defense gave up touchdowns after each one.
Turnovers aside, the Commanders relied too much on Daniels, the team's rookie phenom who became the sixth rookie quarterback to lose in a conference title game. Daniels played well; he actually threw for more yards (255) than Hurts and finished the game as Washington's leading rusher. But as good as he was, Daniels couldn't overcome the mistakes or the lack of a ground game.
Daniels capped off his marvelous rookie campaign with one last touchdown run that briefly gave the Commanders hope in the second half.
Despite their miscues, the Commanders had the ball and a chance to delve into their 11-point deficit late in the third quarter. Ekeler's fumble, however, essentially ended Washington's hopes of a comeback while opening up the floodgates, as the Eagles ended the game with three unanswered touchdowns.
We've got a tie between Barkley's first touchdown run and Hurts' 31-yard completion to Brown that helped stretch the Eagles' lead to 20-12 late in the first half. Both plays were emblematic of the type of performances all three players had.
We also should acknowledge Washington's perfectly executed fake punt that set up its second score. Washington lost despite converting on each of its first four fourth-down situations.
Philadelphia will soon begin preparations for the franchise's fifth trip to the Super Bowl and its third trip since the 2017 season. The Eagles are one win away from capturing the franchise's second Vince Lombardi Trophy.
Sunday's loss ends what was a tremendous 2024 season for the Commanders, who advanced to the franchise's first conference title game in 33 years. The future is bright for Dan Quinn's squad.
The rout is on, as Will Shipley's 57-yard run sets up his short TD. Dominant performance by the soon-to-be NFC champs.
Rookie first-round pick Quinyon Mitchell just made an acrobatic pick in the end zone, the Eagles' fourth forced turnover of the game.
Eagles now just trying to run out the clock with 4:44 left.
Like Hurts, Barkley also has three TD runs as the Eagles appear to have this one on ice. They lead 48-23 with 7:58 left.
The Eagles have scored 28 points today on three turnovers and a turnover on downs.
Daniels is taken down by Nolan Smith on the Commanders' second fourth down attempt of the drive. Eagles take over on Washington's 40 with 10:19 left. Eagles in complete control now with a chance to milk some time off the clock.
Daniels hits Hurts on fourth down as Commanders nearing midfield. Will need a quick score, though, as they trail by 18 with 11 minutes left.
The official said that they would have awarded a TD had the Commanders continued to intentionally jump offsides prior to Hurts' TD. Unreal sequence.
Jalen Hurts is the first player in NFL playoff history to have multiple games with 1+ pass TD and 3+ rush TD. He has teh most rush TD by a QB in NFL playoff history (9).
After several Commanders penalties, Hurts runs for his third TD of the game, extending Philly's lead to 41-23 with 12:24 left. Eagles have now scored 21 points off of Commanders turnovers.
Washington had the momentum, but they cough it up for a third time as the third quarter comes to a close. This time, it's an Austin Ekeler fumble, one of the team's most dependable players. The Eagles immediately make them pay with a 19-yard strike from Hurts to Brown.
It's 34-23 Eagles as we start the fourth quarter.
An awesome TD run by Daniels -- that includes a nasty spin move -- makes it a 34-23 game after Daniels hits Olamide Zaccheaus for the two-point conversion. Washington isn't going away, but they're going to need more quick stops from its defense.
Jalen Hurts -- 18 (2022)
Josh Allen -- 18 (2023)
Jalen Hurts -- 17 (2024)
Jalen Hurts -- 15 (2023)
Jalen Hurts' second TD run of the night extends Eagles lead to 34-15 with 8:58 left in the second half. Barkley a non-factor but doesn't matter right now. Score was set up by Hurts' 26-yard completion to Dallas Goedert.
No margin for error now for the Commanders.
The Eagles' defense responds with a sack and a quick three and out of their own. Neither team is running the ball, which is leading to obvious passing situations.
That's exactly what Washington needed to start the second half, a quick three and out to start the second half after Dorance Armstrong sacks Hurts on second down. No carries from Barkley on that drive.
Not Cam Jurgens. landon Dickerson has a knee injury and his return is questionable. Good thing the Eagles decided to make Jurgens active as the backup center. Tyler Steen remains at LG.
Dickerson is too banged up to start the second half, so Jurgens is playing for the first time today.
Score: Eagles 27-15
First downs: Eagles 15-12
Third down: Commanders 4-9, Eagles 4-7
Fourth down: Commanders 3-3, Eagles 1-1
Total yards: Eagles 233-214
TOP: Commanders 15:27
Daniels: 15-24, 139 yards, TD, 1 sack; 31 yards on 4 carries
Hurts: 12-18, 141 yards, TD, 1 sack; 6 yards on 8 carries, TD
Barkley: 85 yards on 9 carries, 2 TD's
Eagles: 101 yards on 18 carries; Commanders: 58 yards on 13 carries
Brown 4 catches, 61 yards, TD
Ertz: 5 catches, 34 yards
McLaurin: 2 catches on 3 targets, 43 yards, TD
Commanders: 2 turnovers sets up 14 Eagles points
Zane Gonzalez hits a 42-yard FG just prior to the half and the Eagles lead 27-15 at the half. Two turnovers lead to 14 points for the Eagle sand there is the difference. Eagles capitalizing on red zone opportunities too, going 3 of 3 in red zone.
Eagles now have 14 points off of turnovers this half after Hurts hits Brown for a four-yard strike with 39 seconds left in the first half. Philly re-gains control of the game after the Commanders had started to build some momentum.
Kenneth Gainwell recovers a Commanders fumble deep in Washington territory on the ensuing kickoff. Second turnover of the day for the Commanders gives the Eagles another chance to add to their score before halftime.
Hurts sneaks for a score, but some shoving after the play between players. Looked like it was initiated by Lattimore, who just committed a penalty one play earlier that set up the score.
The penalty moved the point-after attempt to the 1-yard-line, so Eagles go for it but Hurts gets stopped short of the goal line.
Eagles now up 20-12 with 1:41 left until halftime. Eagles could have had a two possession lead with a PAT.
A.J. Brown and Frankie Luvu were about to throw down after that Jalen Hurts TD. Luvu shoved Brown in the back after Brown blocked Marshon Lattimore -- and kept blocking -- after Jalen Hurts scored the tush push TD. Lattimore got the unnecessary roughness penalty.
Eagles go for 2 and don't get the tush push. It's 20-12
A.J. Brown beats Marshon Lattimore downfield for a 31-yard gain just before the two-minute warning. Big momentum play for the Eagles, who can add to their lead just before halftime.
A.J. Brown had more yards on that 4th down catch (31) than he had all postseason (24) coming into this game. The Eagles have been waiting for that deep ball in the passing game for weeks.
Elliott mimic kicked the 54-yard FG he missed after the failed 2-point conversion. He knows FGs have been a problem. 50+ yard kick are hard to make at the Linc in January to begin with. Let's see how the Eagles offense responds.
Terry McLaurin has now scored a TD in each of Washington's playoff games after taking a short pass and running to pay dirt. Commanders miss the two-point try, though, so Eagles keep a two-point lead with 7:05 left until halftime.
LB Frankie Luvu's third down sack turns a 45-yard FG attempt into a 54-yard try. It sails wide, as the Commanders' defense has gotten its first start of the day. It remains a 14-6 game midway through the second quarter.
As Jeff alluded to, Barkley was off the field for the majority of the drive. We'll be monitoring his status. d
Elliott finally missed a FG in the playoffs. He is now 22-of-23 on FG in the playoffs in his career.
That was his first miss. It was from 54 yards.
1-of-8 on 50+ yard kicks this season. It's been a rough go for Elliott.
Barkley has tackled for a 3-yard loss on his first run and was seen on the sidelines loosening up his calf. Barkley is back in now, but missed several plays while he was getting the Theragun treatment.