South America will become the fifth continent to host an NFL game and third to host a regular-season contest, when the NFL visits Brazil on Friday. The Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers will meet in Sao Paulo in the first Friday game of an opening week in over 50 years. Jalen Hurts and Jordan Love are both members of the 2020 draft class, while each has a new backfield mate with Saquon Barkley joining the Eagles and Josh Jacobs signing with the Packers. Philly won the last time these teams met, 40-33, in the 2022 season.

Kickoff from Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paolo is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Eagles are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Eagles vs. Packers odds, while the over/under for total points is 49.5. Before locking in any Eagles vs. Packers picks, make sure to check out the Week 1 NFL predictions and NFL in Brazil betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Eagles vs. Packers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NFL picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines on the spread, money line, and over-under for Packers vs. Eagles:

Eagles vs. Packers spread: Eagles -2.5

Eagles vs. Packers over/under: 49.5 points

Eagles vs. Packers money line: Philadelphia -131, Green Bay +111

PHI: Eagles have won their last six matchups against NFC North opponents

GB: The over has hit in seven of the last nine Packers games

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia was the team to beat through the majority of 2023, especially when they notched wins against the Chiefs and Bills coming out of their Week 10 bye. However, a 42-19 trouncing by the 49ers sent the Eagles spiraling and they only won once in their last six games of the season. They were then upset by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during NFL Wild Card Weekend, completing their 2023 meltdown.

Nick Sirianni's team looks a little different this time around as it aims to avenge that late-season collapse. In addition to adding Saquon Barkley and Jahan Dotson to the offense, Philadelphia beefed up its defense by drafting cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean and signing safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Why the Packers can cover

In his first season as a starter, Love tossed 37 touchdown passes over the regular and postseason, the third-most for a first-time starter in NFL history. He got better as the season went on, as he posted a sparkling 18:1 TD:INT over the final eight regular season games. He did this without his projected No. 1 receiver, Christian Watson, for nearly half of the year, while running back Aaron Jones missed six games. Watson is back healthy, and Green Bay upgraded its running back room by adding 2022 rushing champion Jacobs from the Raiders.

Love's strong finish contrasts with Hurts, who fell off a cliff at the end of 2023. He had as many turnovers (six) as passing touchdowns over Philly's last seven games, including the playoffs. The Eagles will also have to adjust to no longer having stalwarts Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox, who combined for 13 Pro Bowls and likely two Hall of Fame busts in Canton. Green Bay found out who it was at the end of last year, while Philadelphia spent all offseason searching for an identity, and those differences could be apparent on the field come Friday.

How to make Eagles vs. Packers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the total, projecting the teams to combine for 55 points.

