Eagles vs. Rams live updates: Score, analysis, highlights for Week 3 NFC showdown

Unbeaten Los Angeles looks to stay atop the AFC West as it travels to Denver

By
1 min read

PHILADELPHIA -- A battle of 2-0 teams and Super Bowl contenders is taking place at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, as the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams square off in a rematch of a thrilling NFC Divisional Playoff game contested in the snow from last season.

There won't be any snow in September, as the forecast is expected to be sunny at the Linc. Saquon Barkley will still be around, as he had his two biggest games against the Rams last season, rushing for 460 yards against them -- the most rushing yards ever against a single opponent in a season. Barkley had four 60-plus-yard touchdown runs against the Rams, which tied Adrian Peterson and Jim Brown for the most ever by a player in a season. (Barkley had seven total touchdown runs of 60-plus yards or more).

The Rams will be looking to contain Barkley, but have been playing well dating back to last season. Los Angeles is 8-2 in its last 10 games that Matthew Stafford has started -- with both losses coming to the Eagles. The Rams pass offense has been clicking, as they are fifth in yards per attempt (8.8) and sixth in completion percentage (71.0%). Stafford is ninth in the NFL in passer rating (107.1) and fourth in yards per attempt (8.8).

The Eagles pass offense has been struggling, as they are the first team to start 2-0 without throwing a touchdown pass since the 2010 Pittsburgh Steelers (who reached the Super Bowl that year). The Eagles are 26th in yards per attempt (5.6) as quarterback Jalen Hurts has been pressured 41.4% of the time. The explosive plays aren't there, but Hurts has been efficient throwing the ball, completing 75.6% of his passes. 

Will the Rams offense stay hot against the Eagles? Can the Rams stop Barkley? For analysis and updates on this divisional playoff rematch, be sure to stay tuned into the live blog below! 

Where to watch Eagles vs. Rams

  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 21 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Location: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Odds: Eagles -3.5; O/U 44.5 (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
The Eagles need to stop the predictability on offense today

The Eagles have called 79% pass plays when they're in shotgun (full shotgun, not including pistol formation). And they've called 90% run plays otherwise -- under center (88%) or pistol (91%).

Eagles Playcalling - This Season

                  Run Plays     Pass Plays

Under center      88%           12%

Pistol            91%           9%

Shotgun           79%           21%

>> Excluding kneeldowns and QB sneaks

Jeff Kerr
September 21, 2025, 4:46 PM
Sep. 21, 2025, 12:46 pm EDT
 
Most Wins Without Loss by Starting QB vs Sean McVay

Jalen Hurts   --  3-0

Lamar Jackson  --  2-0

Jordan Love  --    2-0

Tua Tagovailoa  -- 2-0

Jeff Kerr
September 21, 2025, 4:41 PM
Sep. 21, 2025, 12:41 pm EDT
 
Jalen Hurts has 39 TD to just 4 TO in his last 16 games started and finished

The Eagles are 16-0 in the last 16 games Hurts has started and finished. 19 pass TD, 20 rush TD, 4 TO in past 16 games started and finished for Hurts -- who hasn't lost a start since last September. 

Jeff Kerr
September 21, 2025, 4:38 PM
Sep. 21, 2025, 12:38 pm EDT
 
Eagles are wering white at home for the first time since 2015
Jeff Kerr
September 21, 2025, 4:28 PM
Sep. 21, 2025, 12:28 pm EDT
 
Dom DiSandro was fired for making a text on the sideline sin the preseason, per report from Derrick Gunn
Jeff Kerr
September 21, 2025, 4:24 PM
Sep. 21, 2025, 12:24 pm EDT
 
Eagles-Rams inactives: The Eagles are going with 4 edge rushers, Azeez Ojulari a healthy scratch
Jeff Kerr
September 21, 2025, 3:51 PM
Sep. 21, 2025, 11:51 am EDT
