Eagles vs. Rams score: Saquon Barkley goes off for franchise-record 255 yards rushing as Philadelphia rolls

Saquon Barkley continues to make a statement for the NFL MVP award, as his historic night paced the Philadelphia Eagles to a dominant 37-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood, California, on Sunday night. Barkley finished with an Eagles franchise-record rushing 255 yards and 302 yards from scrimmage in the win, the first player in the 91-year history to reach those marks.

Barkley had a 70-yard touchdown run to start the second half and a 72-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to ice the game. He's the first player in NFL history with two 70-plus-yard touchdown runs in the second half of a game, a night which he finished with 255 rushing yards and 9.8 yards per carry with two scores. Barkley also had four catches for 47 yards to give him 302 yards from scrimmage, also an Eagles franchise record.

The Eagles finished with 316 rushing yards in the game, the fourth time in six weeks they have eclipsed the 200-plus-yard mark for rushing yards. Philadelphia averaged 7.3 yards per carry in the game, including 10.1 in the second half. Barkley had 182 rushing yards in the second half, averaging 14.0 yards per carry.

The win was Philadelphia's seventh in a row, keeping the Eagles (9-2) within one game of the Detroit Lions for home-field advantage in the NFC. The Rams (5-6) had an opportunity to seize the NFC West lead with a win, but fell to a game behind the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals with the loss.

