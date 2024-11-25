The Eagles get the win here and improve to 9-2, opening up a 2.5-game lead in the NFC East. The Rams are 5-6 and in a four-way battle for the NFC West crown, where all four teams are either 5-6 or 6-5.
Eagles vs. Rams score: Saquon Barkley goes off for franchise-record 255 yards rushing as Philadelphia rolls
Barkley helped lead the Eagles to their seventh win in a row
Saquon Barkley continues to make a statement for the NFL MVP award, as his historic night paced the Philadelphia Eagles to a dominant 37-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood, California, on Sunday night. Barkley finished with an Eagles franchise-record rushing 255 yards and 302 yards from scrimmage in the win, the first player in the 91-year history to reach those marks.
Barkley had a 70-yard touchdown run to start the second half and a 72-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to ice the game. He's the first player in NFL history with two 70-plus-yard touchdown runs in the second half of a game, a night which he finished with 255 rushing yards and 9.8 yards per carry with two scores. Barkley also had four catches for 47 yards to give him 302 yards from scrimmage, also an Eagles franchise record.
The Eagles finished with 316 rushing yards in the game, the fourth time in six weeks they have eclipsed the 200-plus-yard mark for rushing yards. Philadelphia averaged 7.3 yards per carry in the game, including 10.1 in the second half. Barkley had 182 rushing yards in the second half, averaging 14.0 yards per carry.
The win was Philadelphia's seventh in a row, keeping the Eagles (9-2) within one game of the Detroit Lions for home-field advantage in the NFC. The Rams (5-6) had an opportunity to seize the NFC West lead with a win, but fell to a game behind the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals with the loss.
A recap of the Eagles' dominant victory and Barkley's historic night can be found in the live blog below, with takeaways to come shortly!
Kupp to the house
The Rams finally put together a nice scoring drive, but it's too little, too late. Cooper Kupp on the receiving end of the touchdown pass from Stafford, and the Rams miss the two-point try afterward and still trail by 17 with 1:07 remaining.
Also from Research:
- Sixth player in NFL history with two 70-yard rush TD in a game
- First player in NFL history with two 70+ rush TD in the second half of a game
Via the CBS Sports Research department: Saquon's 255 rushing yards are the most in Eagles history, as are his 302 total yards.
Saquon does it again
What else is there to say at this point? 26 carries for 255 yards and 2 touchdowns. 4 catches for 47 yards. Best player on the field all night.
Williams stepping up
Just a monster evening for Milton Williams. He has been living in the backfield. Really bad sack for Stafford to take, but Williams didn't really give him a chance.
Another Philly field goal
For the third time tonight, the Eagles drove deep into the red zone, only to stall out and settle for three points. In this case, the field goal keeps it a two-score game as the lead is now 16.
Eagles DL steps up, Karty misses wide right
The Rams looked like they were about to march right down the field and into the end zone, but then disaster struck on a three-play sequence. First, a holding penalty on third-and-3. Then, a sack on third-and-13. Then, Joshua Karty pushed his field goal attempt wide to the right. Eagles are still up by 13 and have a chance to extend the lead even further, with good field position to boot.
Fourth-and-Nacua
Really nice play call from the Rams on fourth-and-1. They motioned Puka into the formation like they were going to use him as an additional blocker, then went with a play-action fake draw, with Nacua running across the field on a crosser. Stafford just led him into open space for a 29-yard gain.
Gainwell gains well
After the latest big play from Saquon Barkley, it's Kenneth Gainwell getting in on the action with a touchdown run from 13 yards out. Nice job to run through a couple arm tackles and find his way into the end zone. Eagles back up by double digits.
Saquon is up to 190 total yards on 18 touches. Guy is out of his mind right now.
Rams catch a break, then take advantage
Nacua drew a questionable pass interference call on third-and-long, which set the Rams up inside the 5-yard line. L.A. went right after Isaiah Rodgers with Nacua and then with Demarcus Robinson, who caught the touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to cut the lead right back down to 6 points after the Saquon TD run.
WHAT A CATCH
Good lord, Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua. This is an OUTRAGEOUS throw and catch. No idea how Stafford fit the ball into that disappearing window. No idea how Nacua caught it or kept himself inbounds. Sheesh.
Saquon. Gone.
One play, one run, one touchdown. What a cut and what incredible acceleration by Saquon to take it to the house and extend Philly's lead. He's up to 143 yards on his 14 carries.
Curious decision
The Eagles not using one of their timeouts ahead of that third-down play was pretty odd. Especially given how aggressive they typically are about winning the possession game. Maybe they'll still figure out a way to get a field goal here, but they could have had so much more time.
Touchdown Brown
After review, they ruled that AJB got both feet down and made another move, so this is a tuddy and the Eagles have the lead late in the first half. His fourth TD of the year and he's up to 4-69-1 on 4 targets.
That was a really nice play by Quentin Lake to knock the ball out of A.J. Brown's hands, but we might get a review here.
Brandon Graham throws it back
Graham is playing less than half of Philly's defensive snaps this season and had only 2.5 sacks coming into this game, but he just came up with a big one to end the Rams' drive with the quickness. Eagles have a chance to take the lead, and possibly to double up to start the third quarter.
Eagles stall in the red zone again
Thanks to a couple of penalties, Philly once again settles for a field goal. That's two red zone trips and zero touchdowns. Highly uncharacteristic stuff for Philly. Rams still lead, now 7-6.
Saquon is back in, by the way. Good news.
A.J. Brown doing A.J. Brown things
As Collinsworth said on the broadcast, there are guys you can't cover and guys you can't tackle. A.J. Brown is both.
Uh-oh
Saquon Barkley stayed down for a few seconds after that latest run. He tried to walk off the field but had to stop to let the trainers walk with him. We'll see if he heads into the medical tent or just needs a play or two off.
Eagles force a three-and-out
Big stop for Philly's defense with the defensive backs stepping up. Darius Slay and Cooper DeJean each had a PBU to force an incomplete pass and the Rams' drive ended very quickly.
Rookie gets the sack
With the Eagles facing third-and-6 near midfield, rookie defensive tackle Braden Fiske broke through the middle of the line and took Jalen Hurts to the ground to end the drive. That's Fiske's sixth sack of the season. He and Defensive ROY frontrunner Jared Verse (also on the Rams) played together in college as well.
Rams take the lead
The Rams have moved the ball with ease on both of their drives. If it weren't for the Williams fumble, they likely would have opened the scoring. Instead, Williams takes it into the end zone from a yard out to give L.A. its first lead late in the first quarter. 9 plays, 70 yards in 4:11.
Eagles march, but stall in the red zone
Philly rather easily moved its way down the field, but the goal-to-go sequence did not go the way they usually do for this team. A pair of runs were quickly stuffed and then a shovel pass to Dallas Goedert went nowhere, so the Eagles settled for a 3-0 lead after the Kyren Williams fumble.
Rams almost get away with one
Kyren Williams VERY obviously fumbled on the previous snap. The Eagles got the challenge flag onto the field before the next play. But the ref apparently didn't see it. Somehow, the Eagles were still allowed to get the challenge off anyway. Seems like the booth may have called down and told the refs about it.
Stafford scramble!
Matthew Stafford came into this game with ZERO scrambles on the season. He just had one on the third snap of the game. Wow.
WR/CB matchups
Expect to see a lot of Puka Nacua vs. outside cornerbacks Darius Slay and Quinyon Mitchell, with Cooper Kupp working more often against Cooper DeJean. Kupp spends most of his time in the slot and Nacua plays more outside.
Eagles inactives
As expected, no DeVonta Smith for Philadelphia.
