Eagles vs. Saints takeaways: Saquon Barkley runs for 147 yards, 2 TDs as Philly hands New Orleans first loss

The Philadelphia Eagles defense needed a monster game for this team to have any chance against the New Orleans Saints. The unit held up its end of the bargain.
Reed Blankenship's interception sealed a surprising 15-12 victory for the Eagles, who had to overcome the loss of DeVonta Smith (concussion), not having A.J. Brown (hamstring) and their entire right side of the offensive line in the victory. Saquon Barkley rushed for the winning touchdown with 1:01 left and the 2-point conversion shortly after to put the Eagles up for good.
Barkley rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns in a huge performance, which included a 65-yard touchdown in the second half to get the Eagles on the board. He has five scrimmage touchdowns through three games, one of eight Eagles players to accomplish the feat through the first three games of the season. Barkley had 12 carries for 130 yards and two touchdowns in the second half -- 10.8 yards per carry.
The Eagles defense held the Saints to 12 points in nine possessions, taking the big play away from a dynamic New Orleans offense that averaged 45.5 points heading into this one. Chris Olave scored the go-ahead touchdown with 2:03 left to give New Orleans a 12-7 lead, but the Eagles rallied with a third-and-16 pass to Dallas Goedert that went for 61 yards that set up Barkley's touchdown.
Why the Eagles won
Saquon Barkley and Dallas Goedert stepped up in the second half, but the Eagles defense is responsible for the victory. The Eagles had the worst yards per carry allowed through two weeks (6.4) and held the Saints to 3.1 in Sunday's win. The Saints were held to 219 yards of offense and scored just three times on nine possessions -- two of which were field goals.
The Saints averaged just 4.0 yards per play and were just 1 of 3 in the red zone. The defense was aggressive to the football and took away the ground game. Holding a team that averaged 45.5 points per game to 12 is a major victory.
Why the Saints lost
The Saints offense cooled off after the first two weeks, but still held a 12-7 lead with 2:03 left. The defense gave up a third-and-16 pass to Dallas Goedert after Dennis Allen decided to call man coverage, resulting in a 61-yard reception that set the Eagles up for the winning score.
Derek Carr then forced a throw with 55 seconds left from the Saints' 36 that was picked off by Reed Blankenship at the Eagles' 41. All the Saints needed was a field goal to force overtime, and they scored on their previous two possessions.
Minor miscues led to two backbreaking plays. The Saints had a good shot at going to 3-0.
Turning point
On a third-and-16 from the Eagles' 35 with 1:16 left, Jalen Hurts found Dallas Goedert on a crossing route that went 61 yards that took the Eagles down to the 4-yard line in a 12-7 game.
With the Saints in man coverage, Hurts found Goedert in the middle of the field with plenty of space as he took the ball deep into Saints territory. Saquon Barkley scored on the next play to give the Eagles the lead for good.
The 61-yard pass capped a 17-yard performance from Goedert -- a career-high.
Play of the game
Reed Blankenship's interception off Derek Carr on a second-and-4 from the Saints' 36-yard line sealed the win for the Eagles. Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat got the pressure on Carr and forced him to throw a pass in the middle of the field where Blankenship was there to make the diving interception.
The Saints had one turnover and averaged 1.3 points per possession. In a masterclass from the Eagles defense, Blankenship made sure they deserved the win.
The quote
"The mindset is week by week. It's not about the results, it's more about the process." -- Saquon Barkley on avenging his drop from last week with his winning touchdown
Up next
The Eagles (2-1) travel to the Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers (2-1) in Week 4 while the Saints travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons (2-1).
Incredible game plan by Vic Fangio. The Eagles defense allows 12 points. The Saints allowed 45.5 PPG coming into today. Brandon Graham with the final pressure on the Reed Blankenship INT to seal it. Graham is 36 and still making incredible plays.
Most rush TD in first 3 games of season -- Eagles history
Steve Van Buren -- 5 (1945)
Saquon Barkley -- 4 (2024)
Eagles take the lead on Barkley's TD and 2-point conversion.
The Eagles just Joe Jurevicius'ed the Saints with that Dallas Goedert catch. 10 catches for 170 yards for Goedert.
Brian Bresee is good, but Jalen Hurts needs to get rid of that football. 3rd-and-16 coming.
The TD that gave the Saints the lead
Nick Sirianni is passing on using his timeouts.
Didn't matter. Derek Carr finds Chris Olave for the TD to give the Saints the lead.
Eagles give up the 7-6 lead with 2:03 left.
Trevor Penning getting called for an unnecessary roughness penalty for the 2nd straight week. Takes the Saints excellent field position away. Darius Slay may be hurt.
Now the Eagles decide to kick.
Jake Elliott from 60. They remember he's on the team.
Elliott misses wide.
What is Nick Sirianni doing?
Dallas Goedert has 8 catches for 110 yards today after that 28-yard catch. More catches today than he had the first two games combined.
No. A.J. Brown. No DeVonta Smith.
Need a lot of Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley runs on this drive.
Crazy how the Saints decided to kick the FG -- no matter what the score dictated (7-3).
If only the Eagles kicked twice.
Different situations I know, but make the game simple.
DeVonta Smith being evaluated for a concussion. Fourth Eagles injury today.
Most rush yards in first 3 games of season -- #Eagles history
LeSean McCoy -- 395 (2011)
Saquon Barkley -- 347 (2024)*
Barkley still in middle of third game.
That 65-yard TD run by Saquon Barkley was his longest TD run since 2019.
That was his 2nd year with the Giants.
65-yards TD run for Saquon Barkley. Eagles lead. He couldn't wait until Sunday after that drop last week.
The Eagles defense with another big stop. The Saints are 0-for-2 in the red zone and 0-for-1 on 4th down. What a masterclass by Vic Fangio and this group today.
The Saints lead 3-0 after 3 quarters.
Did not have that on my bingo card today.
Shame this performance by the Eagles defense has gone to waste so far.
The Eagles continue to shoot themselves in the foot with penalties and miscues in the 3rd quarter. Holding Illegal formation on 3rd down 12-men in huddle on 3rd down Now a blocked punt. You really have to question the coaching on this team.
Saquon Barkley has 9 carries for 61 yards in the third quarter. 6.8 YPC
The Saints got 54 yards on their first drive. Scored a FG.
The Eagles defense has held them to 35 yards on their next 5 possessions.
All punts (one kneeldown to end half).
Vic Fangio got better this week. Why he's been around the NFL for nearly 4 decades.
Nick Sirianni has made the decision to go for it on 4th down twice. Passed up 6 points in the process. 4th-and-3 was too far from the 39 in a 3-0 game. Guess Eagles forgot Jake Elliott was their kicker.
Nick Sirianni cost himself about 16 seconds not calling timeout after the Dallas Goedert completion.
Then he had the 4th-and-1 decision with the fake "Tush push" or whatever that was. Not a banner series there for the Eagles head coach to end the half.
The Eagles got 1st down catches from Britain Covey and Johnny Wilson in this first half.
Both on yards after the catch.
Fred Johnson in for Lane Johnson.
TV broadcast says he's sick in medical tent.
So the Eagles have Tyler Steen at RG and Fred Johnson at RT.
Cooper DeJean caught the last punt too.
There aren't many players in the NFL that stop Rashid Shaheed on a deep ball. Quinyon Mitchell just did.
Ball a bit underthrown by Derek Carr, but Mitchell still has to make the play. Eagles rookie CB is good.
Jalen Hurts' 7 straight regular season games with an INT is the most by any Eagles QB since Ty Detmer in 1996. Detmer's tenure as a starting QB didn't last long after that skid (was benched early in 1997 season).
That's 2 turnovers this half for Jalen Hurts.
Hurts has 26 giveaways in his last 19 games -- most in the #NFL.
Turnover machine.
The Eagles have Tyler Steen in for Mekhi Becton at RG in right now.
Britain Covey with an 11-yard gain. The Eagles are moving the ball again. Need to get points on this drive. Defense doing an excellent job.