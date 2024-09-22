Eagles vs. Saints takeaways: Saquon Barkley runs for 147 yards, 2 TDs as Philly hands New Orleans first loss

The Philadelphia Eagles defense needed a monster game for this team to have any chance against the New Orleans Saints. The unit held up its end of the bargain.

Reed Blankenship's interception sealed a surprising 15-12 victory for the Eagles, who had to overcome the loss of DeVonta Smith (concussion), not having A.J. Brown (hamstring) and their entire right side of the offensive line in the victory. Saquon Barkley rushed for the winning touchdown with 1:01 left and the 2-point conversion shortly after to put the Eagles up for good.

Barkley rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns in a huge performance, which included a 65-yard touchdown in the second half to get the Eagles on the board. He has five scrimmage touchdowns through three games, one of eight Eagles players to accomplish the feat through the first three games of the season. Barkley had 12 carries for 130 yards and two touchdowns in the second half -- 10.8 yards per carry.

The Eagles defense held the Saints to 12 points in nine possessions, taking the big play away from a dynamic New Orleans offense that averaged 45.5 points heading into this one. Chris Olave scored the go-ahead touchdown with 2:03 left to give New Orleans a 12-7 lead, but the Eagles rallied with a third-and-16 pass to Dallas Goedert that went for 61 yards that set up Barkley's touchdown.

Here's a full breakdown of how the Eagles handed the Saints their first loss of the season.

Why the Eagles won

Saquon Barkley and Dallas Goedert stepped up in the second half, but the Eagles defense is responsible for the victory. The Eagles had the worst yards per carry allowed through two weeks (6.4) and held the Saints to 3.1 in Sunday's win. The Saints were held to 219 yards of offense and scored just three times on nine possessions -- two of which were field goals.

The Saints averaged just 4.0 yards per play and were just 1 of 3 in the red zone. The defense was aggressive to the football and took away the ground game. Holding a team that averaged 45.5 points per game to 12 is a major victory.

Why the Saints lost

The Saints offense cooled off after the first two weeks, but still held a 12-7 lead with 2:03 left. The defense gave up a third-and-16 pass to Dallas Goedert after Dennis Allen decided to call man coverage, resulting in a 61-yard reception that set the Eagles up for the winning score.

Derek Carr then forced a throw with 55 seconds left from the Saints' 36 that was picked off by Reed Blankenship at the Eagles' 41. All the Saints needed was a field goal to force overtime, and they scored on their previous two possessions.

Minor miscues led to two backbreaking plays. The Saints had a good shot at going to 3-0.

Turning point

On a third-and-16 from the Eagles' 35 with 1:16 left, Jalen Hurts found Dallas Goedert on a crossing route that went 61 yards that took the Eagles down to the 4-yard line in a 12-7 game.

With the Saints in man coverage, Hurts found Goedert in the middle of the field with plenty of space as he took the ball deep into Saints territory. Saquon Barkley scored on the next play to give the Eagles the lead for good.

The 61-yard pass capped a 17-yard performance from Goedert -- a career-high.

Play of the game

Reed Blankenship's interception off Derek Carr on a second-and-4 from the Saints' 36-yard line sealed the win for the Eagles. Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat got the pressure on Carr and forced him to throw a pass in the middle of the field where Blankenship was there to make the diving interception.

The Saints had one turnover and averaged 1.3 points per possession. In a masterclass from the Eagles defense, Blankenship made sure they deserved the win.

The quote

"The mindset is week by week. It's not about the results, it's more about the process." -- Saquon Barkley on avenging his drop from last week with his winning touchdown

Up next

The Eagles (2-1) travel to the Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers (2-1) in Week 4 while the Saints travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons (2-1).