While Kirk Cousins is their present, Michael Penix Jr. looked the part of the Falcons' future quarterback in his NFL debut.

Penix, who started and played five possessions in the first half of Friday night's preseason opener against Miami, led the Falcons to a pair of scores. He went 9 of 16 for 104 yards that included a nifty 41-yard completion to Chris Blair that set up Atlanta's first score.

On his second-to-last drive, Penix helped the Falcons' offense take advantage of great field position that was the byproduct of Kevin King's interception. He completed both of his pass attempts on Atlanta's ensuing drive that set up Carlos Washington Jr.'s short touchdown run.

By all accounts, it was a solid debut for Penix, who is coming off a highly-successful college career at Washington that saw him throw for 4,903 yards and 36 touchdowns last fall.