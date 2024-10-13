The Carolina Panthers look to match their win total from 2023 as they host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon. Carolina (1-4) fell in Chicago last week, 36-10, while Atlanta (3-2) staged a dramatic comeback to beat Tampa Bay in overtime, 36-30. The Panthers have won two of the last three meetings, including a 9-7 low-scoring affair last December. Atlanta is 2-3 against the spread, while Carolina is 1-4 ATS in 2024.

Falcons vs. Panthers spread: Falcons -6

Falcons vs. Panthers over/under: 46 points

Falcons vs. Panthers money line: Falcons -265, Panthers +215

Why the Falcons can cover

The Falcons continue to find ways to win close games, with victories of one, two, and six points this season. Their offense continues to play at a high level, as evidenced by last week's win over Tampa Bay. Quarterback Kirk Cousins completed 42 passes for a career-high 509 yards and four touchdowns in the team's win over the Buccaneers last Thursday. Wide receiver Drake London has been nearly impossible to guard of late, catching 12 passes for 154 yards and a score in the Week 5 thrilling victory. Fellow WR Darnell Mooney caught nine passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns and has been a solid complement to London this season.

If Atlanta is going to make a legitimate run at the division title, they need improved play from running back Bijan Robinson. The second year pro hasn't lived up to his potential in 2024, rushing for only 285 yards and generating 151 yards through the air, while finding the end zone only one time. Against a Panthers defense surrendering the fifth most total yards to their opponents (371.2), this would be a prime spot for Robinson to explode for a big performance. See which team to pick here.

Why the Panthers can cover

Though Carolina had been more competitive in veteran quarterback Andy Dalton's first two starts, the Panthers bottomed out last week in Chicago, with the veteran only throwing for 136 yards and an interception. The Panthers could go back to last year's No. 1 overall pick, Bryce Young, as the team falls further out of playoff contention, so Dalton has a limited time to turn around the team's fate. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson caught a combined 15 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns in Dalton's first two starts and should look to find success against a beatable Atlanta secondary.

The Panthers' best player on offense this season has been running back Chuba Hubbard, who has 97 or more yards rushing in each of his last three games. Since Week 1, Hubbard is averaging 115 all purpose yards per game and has scored three times. Even with running back Jonathon Brooks (ACL) set to be activated in the near future, Hubbard will be tough to remove from the starting role considering his success thus far in 2024. See which team to pick here.

